https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NEW-MEXICO-97-WYOMING-68-15041473.php
NEW MEXICO 97, WYOMING 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WYOMING
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Banks
|28
|2-5
|2-2
|0-6
|0
|2
|7
|Hendricks
|33
|1-8
|3-3
|0-1
|4
|3
|6
|Maldonado
|37
|8-15
|4-5
|0-9
|6
|2
|21
|Marble
|29
|6-11
|5-10
|1-3
|0
|4
|17
|Taylor
|36
|5-8
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|4
|10
|Foster
|18
|2-3
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|7
|Milton
|15
|0-5
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|0
|Fornstrom
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Porter
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-56
|16-22
|4-26
|13
|19
|68
Percentages: FG .429, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Foster 1-1, Banks 1-2, Maldonado 1-3, Hendricks 1-7, Porter 0-1, Milton 0-3, Marble 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Maldonado 2, Taylor 2).
Turnovers: 13 (Taylor 4, Banks 3, Marble 3, Hendricks 2, Maldonado).
Steals: 4 (Marble 2, Foster, Maldonado).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW MEXICO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Manigault
|33
|8-14
|10-11
|3-9
|4
|1
|28
|Lyle
|35
|2-10
|0-1
|1-6
|4
|2
|5
|Martin
|25
|10-13
|1-1
|3-5
|5
|3
|23
|Jackson
|27
|6-12
|2-4
|0-3
|3
|3
|20
|Maluach
|15
|1-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|2
|McGee
|23
|5-7
|2-2
|2-6
|1
|0
|13
|Percy
|15
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Hendrix
|13
|1-3
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|Kuac
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|2
|Arroyo
|2
|0-1
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Patterson
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Wegscheider
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-67
|17-23
|10-40
|18
|20
|97
Percentages: FG .507, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Jackson 6-8, Martin 2-3, Manigault 2-4, McGee 1-2, Lyle 1-6, Arroyo 0-1, Hendrix 0-2, Maluach 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Percy).
Turnovers: 12 (Lyle 3, Martin 3, Hendrix, Jackson, Kuac, Maluach, Manigault, Wegscheider).
Steals: 7 (Manigault 3, Martin 3, Lyle).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Wyoming
|29
|39
|—
|68
|New Mexico
|40
|57
|—
|97
A_10,732 (15,411).
