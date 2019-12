NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT - definitely will not play; DNP - did not practice; LIMITED - limited participation in practice; FULL - full participation in practice):

Saturday

HOUSTON TEXANS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — TEXANS: OUT: LB Jacob Martin (knee), LB Benardrick McKinney (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: S Jahleel Addae (achilles), RB Carlos Hyde (ankle), RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring), LB Brennan Scarlett (achilles, shoulder), WR Will Fuller V (hamstring). BUCCANEERS: OUT: NT Beau Allen (ankle), WR Chris Godwin (hamstring), TE Tanner Hudson (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: CB Carlton Davis (ankle), C Ryan Jensen (elbow), T Donovan Smith (ankle, knee), QB Jameis Winston (right thumb, knee).

BUFFALO BILLS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — BILLS: OUT: T Ty Nsekhe (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DT Corey Liuget (knee). PATRIOTS: OUT: CB Jonathan Jones (groin). QUESTIONABLE: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), LB Jamie Collins Sr. (shoulder), WR Julian Edelman (knee, shoulder), CB Jason McCourty (groin).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — RAMS: OUT: CB Troy Hill (thumb). QUESTIONABLE: K Greg Zuerlein (right quadricep). 49ERS: OUT: LB Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring), S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs), DT Jullian Taylor (elbow). QUESTIONABLE: G Mike Person (neck).

Sunday

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — RAVENS: QUESTIONABLE: LB Chris Board (concussion), T Ronnie Stanley (concussion). BROWNS: QUESTIONABLE: RB Dontrell Hilliard (neck), T Kendall Lamm (knee), S Eric Murray (knee), DT Sheldon Richardson (back), C J.C. Tretter (knee), DE Olivier Vernon (knee).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — PANTHERS: OUT: DT Woodrow Hamilton IV (illness), LB Marquis Haynes (knee), T Garrett McGhin (ankle), LB Shaq Thompson (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DE Vernon Butler (illness), C Matt Paradis (illness), WR Curtis Samuel (knee). COLTS: OUT: DT Denico Autry (concussion), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle), CB Quincy Wilson (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: S Malik Hooker (hand).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — BENGALS: OUT: WR A.J. Green (ankle), G John Miller (concussion). DOLPHINS: QUESTIONABLE: C Evan Boehm (ankle), DE Taco Charlton (ankle), FB Chandler Cox (shoulder), K Jason Sanders (illness), DT Zach Sieler (ankle).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at ATLANTA FALCONS — JAGUARS: QUESTIONABLE: WR D.J. Chark Jr. (ankle). FALCONS: OUT: G James Carpenter (concussion).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at TENNESSEE TITANS — SAINTS: OUT: LB Kiko Alonso (quadricep), S Vonn Bell (knee), G Larry Warford (knee). QUESTIONABLE: S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (concussion), G Andrus Peat (forearm), CB Patrick Robinson (calf). TITANS: OUT: WR Adam Humphries (ankle), CB Adoree' Jackson (foot). QUESTIONABLE: RB Derrick Henry (hamstring), DT Jeffery Simmons (knee).

NEW YORK GIANTS at WASHINGTON REDSKINS — GIANTS: OUT: TE Rhett Ellison (concussion). REDSKINS: OUT: CB Quinton Dunbar (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: CB Fabian Moreau (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: S Landon Collins (achilles).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at NEW YORK JETS — STEELERS: JETS: DOUBTFUL: G Tom Compton (calf), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring, knee). QUESTIONABLE: S Jamal Adams (ankle), WR Robby Anderson (illness), DE Henry Anderson (shoulder), T Kelvin Beachum (ankles), CB Arthur Maulet (calf), NT Steve McLendon (knee, hip), CB Brian Poole (concussion, ankle), RB Bilal Powell (ankle), NT Quinnen Williams (neck).

DETROIT LIONS at DENVER BRONCOS — LIONS: OUT: LB Christian Jones (shoulder), DT A'Shawn Robinson (shoulder), T Rick Wagner (knee). QUESTIONABLE: LB Devon Kennard (hamstring), RB Bo Scarbrough (ribs). BRONCOS: OUT: DE Adam Gotsis (knee), T Ja'Wuan James (knee), G Ron Leary (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: TE Noah Fant (shoulder, illness), DE Dre'Mont Jones (ankle), DT Kyle Peko (illness), G Dalton Risner (illness), DE DeMarcus Walker (ankle).

OAKLAND RAIDERS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — RAIDERS: OUT: G Richie Incognito (ankle), RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder), LB Marquel Lee (toe). CHARGERS: DOUBTFUL: T Russell Okung (groin). QUESTIONABLE: RB Justin Jackson (hamstring).

ARIZONA CARDINALS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — CARDINALS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Christian Kirk (ankle), G Justin Pugh (back), DT Caraun Reid (knee). SEAHAWKS: DOUBTFUL: DE Jadeveon Clowney (core), S Quandre Diggs (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: T Duane Brown (knee, biceps), CB Shaquill Griffin (hamstring), LB Mychal Kendricks (hamstring).

DALLAS COWBOYS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — COWBOYS: OUT: LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck). QUESTIONABLE: CB C.J. Goodwin (thumb), WR Devin Smith (knee), LB Joe Thomas (knee). EAGLES: OUT: T Lane Johnson (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Nelson Agholor (knee), DE Derek Barnett (ankle), RB Jordan Howard (shoulder), CB Avonte Maddox (knee).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at CHICAGO BEARS — CHIEFS: OUT: CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder), G Andrew Wylie (illness, ankle / shoulder). BEARS: OUT: WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion), T Bobby Massie (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: CB Prince Amukamara (hamstring), DT Akiem Hicks (elbow).

Monday

GREEN BAY PACKERS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — PACKERS: OUT: T Yosh Nijman (elbow, triceps). QUESTIONABLE: DE Dean Lowry (ankle). VIKINGS: OUT: RB Dalvin Cook (chest). QUESTIONABLE: RB Alexander Mattison (ankle).