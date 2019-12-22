https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NFL-Redzone-14925573.php
NFL Redzone
WEEK 16
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|Tennessee
|41
|214
|30
|73.2
|2
|32
|78.0
|Baltimore
|57
|312
|39
|68.4
|14
|53
|93.0
|Indianapolis
|48
|251
|31
|64.6
|13
|44
|91.7
|Houston
|51
|268
|32
|62.7
|15
|47
|92.2
|Buffalo
|42
|210
|25
|59.5
|11
|36
|85.7
|N.Y. Jets
|29
|136
|17
|58.6
|5
|22
|75.9
|Cleveland
|46
|223
|26
|56.5
|14
|40
|87.0
|Oakland
|46
|209
|25
|54.3
|12
|37
|80.4
|Miami
|39
|177
|21
|53.8
|11
|32
|82.1
|Kansas City
|45
|212
|23
|51.1
|17
|40
|88.9
|L.A. Chargers
|46
|200
|23
|50.0
|13
|36
|78.3
|New England
|57
|251
|28
|49.1
|20
|48
|84.2
|Denver
|36
|157
|17
|47.2
|13
|30
|83.3
|Jacksonville
|40
|171
|16
|40.0
|20
|36
|90.0
|Cincinnati
|40
|153
|15
|37.5
|16
|31
|77.5
|Pittsburgh
|37
|150
|13
|35.1
|20
|33
|89.2
___
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|Denver
|39
|159
|16
|41.0
|16
|32
|82.1
|Baltimore
|40
|186
|18
|45.0
|19
|37
|92.5
|Cincinnati
|44
|193
|20
|45.5
|17
|37
|84.1
|New England
|25
|107
|12
|48.0
|8
|20
|80.0
|Kansas City
|52
|223
|26
|50.0
|16
|42
|80.8
|Pittsburgh
|42
|197
|22
|52.4
|15
|37
|88.1
|Indianapolis
|42
|211
|23
|54.8
|17
|40
|95.2
|Jacksonville
|48
|231
|27
|56.3
|14
|41
|85.4
|L.A. Chargers
|37
|181
|21
|56.8
|12
|33
|89.2
|Buffalo
|40
|186
|23
|57.5
|8
|31
|77.5
|N.Y. Jets
|45
|224
|26
|57.8
|15
|41
|91.1
|Cleveland
|48
|234
|28
|58.3
|13
|41
|85.4
|Miami
|53
|274
|33
|62.3
|15
|48
|90.6
|Tennessee
|42
|212
|27
|64.3
|9
|36
|85.7
|Oakland
|51
|277
|34
|66.7
|13
|47
|92.2
|Houston
|46
|255
|32
|69.6
|11
|43
|93.5
___
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|Green Bay
|45
|243
|31
|68.9
|8
|39
|86.7
|Minnesota
|50
|266
|33
|66.0
|13
|46
|92.0
|Philadelphia
|47
|259
|31
|66.0
|14
|45
|95.7
|Tampa Bay
|52
|272
|34
|65.4
|12
|46
|88.5
|Carolina
|44
|217
|28
|63.6
|8
|36
|81.8
|Seattle
|54
|283
|34
|63.0
|17
|51
|94.4
|L.A. Rams
|55
|282
|34
|61.8
|15
|49
|89.1
|Dallas
|49
|249
|29
|59.2
|15
|44
|89.8
|Detroit
|38
|186
|22
|57.9
|12
|34
|89.5
|Chicago
|40
|196
|23
|57.5
|12
|35
|87.5
|N.Y. Giants
|37
|175
|21
|56.8
|10
|31
|83.8
|Atlanta
|50
|238
|28
|56.0
|16
|44
|88.0
|New Orleans
|51
|251
|28
|54.9
|19
|47
|92.2
|San Francisco
|59
|275
|31
|52.5
|20
|51
|86.4
|Arizona
|48
|211
|21
|43.8
|21
|42
|87.5
|Washington
|32
|131
|14
|43.8
|13
|27
|84.4
___
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|Minnesota
|40
|170
|19
|47.5
|13
|32
|80.0
|Green Bay
|45
|192
|22
|48.9
|14
|36
|80.0
|N.Y. Giants
|45
|200
|23
|51.1
|14
|37
|82.2
|Dallas
|50
|236
|26
|52.0
|18
|44
|88.0
|Tampa Bay
|55
|268
|30
|54.5
|19
|49
|89.1
|Chicago
|44
|208
|25
|56.8
|12
|37
|84.1
|Arizona
|56
|273
|32
|57.1
|17
|49
|87.5
|San Francisco
|36
|166
|21
|58.3
|7
|28
|77.8
|Washington
|53
|261
|31
|58.5
|16
|47
|88.7
|New Orleans
|43
|214
|26
|60.5
|12
|38
|88.4
|Atlanta
|49
|248
|30
|61.2
|14
|44
|89.8
|Philadelphia
|39
|200
|24
|61.5
|11
|35
|89.7
|Seattle
|47
|234
|29
|61.7
|12
|41
|87.2
|Detroit
|50
|259
|31
|62.0
|14
|45
|90.0
|Carolina
|56
|291
|35
|62.5
|16
|51
|91.1
|L.A. Rams
|49
|258
|31
|63.3
|14
|45
|91.8
___
View Comments