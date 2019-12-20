https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NFL-Take-Aways-Give-Aways-14921291.php
NFL Take-Aways Give-Aways
WEEK 16
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|New England
|25
|11
|36
|8
|4
|12
|=
|+24
|Baltimore
|12
|10
|22
|7
|5
|12
|=
|+10
|Pittsburgh
|19
|16
|35
|17
|9
|26
|=
|+9
|Kansas City
|14
|7
|21
|4
|10
|14
|=
|+7
|Tennessee
|13
|9
|22
|8
|8
|16
|=
|+6
|Buffalo
|13
|8
|21
|10
|6
|16
|=
|+5
|Denver
|10
|5
|15
|10
|5
|15
|=
|0
|Indianapolis
|11
|8
|19
|10
|9
|19
|=
|0
|Oakland
|9
|5
|14
|8
|7
|15
|=
|-1
|Houston
|8
|9
|17
|12
|7
|19
|=
|-2
|Jacksonville
|8
|7
|15
|7
|11
|18
|=
|-3
|Cleveland
|13
|5
|18
|17
|7
|24
|=
|-6
|N.Y. Jets
|8
|8
|16
|15
|8
|23
|=
|-7
|Miami
|12
|1
|13
|17
|8
|25
|=
|-12
|L.A. Chargers
|10
|3
|13
|18
|10
|28
|=
|-15
|Cincinnati
|7
|5
|12
|15
|13
|28
|=
|-16
|AFC Totals
|192
|117
|309
|183
|127
|310
|=
|-1
___
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|Green Bay
|15
|7
|22
|2
|7
|9
|=
|+13
|Seattle
|16
|16
|32
|6
|13
|19
|=
|+13
|Minnesota
|16
|11
|27
|5
|11
|16
|=
|+11
|New Orleans
|11
|8
|19
|6
|2
|8
|=
|+11
|San Francisco
|11
|15
|26
|11
|10
|21
|=
|+5
|Arizona
|7
|9
|16
|10
|3
|13
|=
|+3
|Washington
|13
|8
|21
|12
|7
|19
|=
|+2
|Dallas
|6
|9
|15
|11
|5
|16
|=
|-1
|Chicago
|8
|8
|16
|12
|6
|18
|=
|-2
|Detroit
|6
|11
|17
|14
|8
|22
|=
|-5
|Atlanta
|10
|6
|16
|13
|9
|22
|=
|-6
|L.A. Rams
|9
|8
|17
|16
|7
|23
|=
|-6
|Philadelphia
|10
|7
|17
|8
|15
|23
|=
|-6
|Carolina
|14
|7
|21
|16
|13
|29
|=
|-8
|Tampa Bay
|11
|14
|25
|24
|9
|33
|=
|-8
|N.Y. Giants
|10
|6
|16
|16
|15
|31
|=
|-15
|NFC Totals
|173
|150
|323
|182
|140
|322
|=
|+1
