48, Tampa Bay at New Orleans 9/9

47, Baltimore vs. Buffalo 9/9

40, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay 9/9

38, Kansas City at L.A. Chargers 9/9

34, Cincinnati at Indianapolis 9/9

Fewest

3, Buffalo at Baltimore 9/9

6, Arizona vs. Washington 9/9

8, Dallas at Carolina 9/9

12, Atlanta at Philadelphia 9/6

15, N.Y. Giants vs. Jacksonville 9/9

TOTAL YARDS
Most

541, L.A. Chargers vs. Kansas City 9/9

529, Tampa Bay at New Orleans 9/9

475, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay 9/9

472, Pittsburgh at Cleveland 9/9 (OT)

470, Denver vs. Seattle 9/9

Fewest

153, Buffalo at Baltimore 9/9

213, Arizona vs. Washington 9/9

232, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta 9/6

232, Dallas at Carolina 9/9

293, Carolina vs. Dallas 9/9

RUSHING YARDS
Most

182, Washington at Arizona 9/9

177, Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh 9/9 (OT)

167, Houston at New England 9/9

159, Pittsburgh at Cleveland 9/9 (OT)

147, Carolina vs. Dallas 9/9

Fewest

43, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay 9/9

64, Seattle at Denver 9/9

68, Arizona vs. Washington 9/9

69, Green Bay vs. Chicago 9/9

74, Atlanta at Philadelphia 9/6

NET PASSING YARDS
Most

432, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay 9/9

418, L.A. Chargers vs. Kansas City 9/9

417, Tampa Bay at New Orleans 9/9

324, Denver vs. Seattle 9/9

313, Pittsburgh at Cleveland 9/9 (OT)

Fewest

70, Buffalo at Baltimore 9/9

119, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta 9/6

138, Dallas at Carolina 9/9

145, Arizona vs. Washington 9/9

146, Carolina vs. Dallas 9/9

TIMES SACKED BY OPPONENT
Most

7, Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh 9/9 (OT)

PASSES HAD INTERCEPTED
Most

3, Pittsburgh at Cleveland 9/9 (OT)

3, San Francisco at Minnesota 9/9

3, Denver vs. Seattle 9/9

3, Tennessee at Miami 9/9

FUMBLES LOST
Most

3, Pittsburgh at Cleveland 9/9 (OT)

TURNOVERS
TIMES LOSING BALL ON FUMBLES LOST OR INTERCEPTIONS
Most

6, Pittsburgh at Cleveland 9/9 (OT) (3 fumbles; 3 interceptions)

FIRST DOWNS
Most

33, L.A. Chargers vs. Kansas City 9/9

Fewest

10, Buffalo at Baltimore 9/9

FIRST DOWNS RUSHING
Most

11, Baltimore vs. Buffalo 9/9

Fewest

1, Seattle at Denver 9/9

FIRST DOWNS PASSING
Most

23, L.A. Chargers vs. Kansas City 9/9

Fewest

5, Buffalo at Baltimore 9/9

FIRST DOWNS BY PENALTY
Most

7, Washington at Arizona 9/9

TIME OF POSSESSION
Most

38:08, Washington at Arizona 9/9