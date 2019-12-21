Through Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 38 20 39 59 -1 20 8 0 2 118 16.9
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 38 21 37 58 -11 10 6 0 6 120 17.5
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 35 21 32 53 8 6 7 0 3 164 12.8
Brad Marchand Boston 36 18 33 51 17 45 3 0 4 96 18.8
Jack Eichel Buffalo 35 24 26 50 14 16 6 0 4 128 18.8
David Pastrnak Boston 36 28 22 50 11 26 13 0 6 140 20.0
John Carlson Washington 36 13 34 47 21 12 2 0 6 102 12.7
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 34 12 33 45 10 18 1 0 2 72 16.7
Patrick Kane Chicago 36 19 25 44 0 28 5 0 2 133 14.3
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 34 20 24 44 14 12 6 0 3 99 20.2
Aleksander Barkov Florida 34 11 28 39 4 14 6 0 2 99 11.1
Auston Matthews Toronto 36 21 17 38 8 6 5 0 2 131 16.0
Elias Pettersson Vancouver 36 16 21 37 -1 8 6 0 4 98 16.3
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 32 11 25 36 3 16 2 0 1 92 12.0
Andrei Svechnikov Carolina 35 15 21 36 13 22 5 0 3 96 15.6
Max Pacioretty Vegas 38 15 21 36 5 19 4 0 1 151 9.9
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 35 16 20 36 0 26 6 0 5 85 18.8
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 35 17 19 36 7 14 4 0 3 109 15.6
Teuvo Teravainen Carolina 35 7 28 35 13 6 2 1 0 98 7.1
Alex Ovechkin Washington 36 22 13 35 -3 16 8 0 1 169 13.0