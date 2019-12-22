https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NHL-Expanded-Scoring-Leaders-14925636.php
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
Through Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|39
|21
|40
|61
|-2
|20
|9
|0
|2
|123
|17.1
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|39
|22
|38
|60
|-12
|10
|6
|0
|6
|121
|18.2
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|36
|21
|32
|53
|5
|6
|7
|0
|3
|166
|12.7
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|37
|18
|33
|51
|16
|45
|3
|0
|4
|103
|17.5
|Jack Eichel
|Buffalo
|36
|24
|27
|51
|16
|16
|6
|0
|4
|130
|18.5
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|37
|28
|23
|51
|11
|26
|13
|0
|6
|142
|19.7
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|35
|13
|34
|47
|11
|18
|2
|0
|3
|74
|17.6
|John Carlson
|Washington
|37
|13
|34
|47
|21
|14
|2
|0
|6
|104
|12.5
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|37
|20
|26
|46
|2
|28
|5
|0
|2
|135
|14.8
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|34
|20
|24
|44
|14
|12
|6
|0
|3
|99
|20.2
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|37
|23
|18
|41
|11
|6
|6
|0
|3
|135
|17.0
|Aleksander Barkov
|Florida
|35
|11
|29
|40
|4
|14
|6
|0
|2
|100
|11.0
|Elias Pettersson
|Vancouver
|37
|17
|22
|39
|1
|8
|6
|0
|4
|99
|17.2
|Nikita Kucherov
|Tampa Bay
|33
|12
|25
|37
|3
|16
|2
|0
|1
|97
|12.4
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|36
|17
|20
|37
|2
|28
|6
|0
|5
|87
|19.5
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh
|36
|18
|19
|37
|7
|14
|5
|0
|3
|114
|15.8
|Teuvo Teravainen
|Carolina
|36
|7
|29
|36
|14
|6
|2
|1
|0
|102
|6.9
|Andrei Svechnikov
|Carolina
|36
|15
|21
|36
|13
|28
|5
|0
|3
|99
|15.2
|Max Pacioretty
|Vegas
|38
|15
|21
|36
|5
|19
|4
|0
|1
|151
|9.9
|Dougie Hamilton
|Carolina
|36
|12
|23
|35
|24
|26
|2
|0
|2
|133
|9.0
|Brock Boeser
|Vancouver
|37
|13
|22
|35
|2
|12
|5
|0
|2
|110
|11.8
|David Perron
|St. Louis
|37
|15
|20
|35
|-1
|26
|5
|0
|5
|90
|16.7
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|37
|22
|13
|35
|-4
|18
|8
|0
|1
|174
|12.6
