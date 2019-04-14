https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NHL-Goalies-13766174.php
NHL Goalies
|Rk No Name
|G
|Min
|Avg
|W
|L
|OT
|EN
|SO
|GA
|Sav
|SV%
|GA
|PIM
|15 29 Marc-Andre Fleury
|2
|0
|0.0
|1
|1
|0
|-
|0
|7
|62
|.899
|7
|0
|1 Dylan Ferguson
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|30 Malcolm Subban
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|Vegas Totals
|2
|56
|8.5
|-
|7
|62
|.886
|7
|56
___
|9 30 Aaron Dell
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|1
|0
|-
|0
|2
|14
|.875
|2
|0
|16 31 Martin Jones
|2
|0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|-
|0
|5
|28
|.848
|5
|0
|34 Antoine Bibeau
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|32 Josef Korenar
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|San Jose Totals
|2
|34
|11.5
|-
|7
|42
|.857
|7
|34
___
|1 41 Mike Smith
|2
|4
|0.5
|1
|0
|1
|-
|1
|3
|62
|.954
|3
|4
|32 Jon Gillies
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|33 David Rittich
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|Calgary Totals
|2
|22
|7.5
|-
|3
|62
|.954
|3
|22
___
|2 30 Ben Bishop
|2
|2
|0.0
|1
|0
|1
|-
|0
|4
|70
|.946
|4
|2
|41 Landon Bow
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|35 Anton Khudobin
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|Dallas Totals
|2
|18
|4.5
|-
|4
|70
|.946
|4
|18
___
|8 31 Philipp Grubauer
|2
|0
|0.0
|1
|1
|0
|-
|0
|5
|63
|.926
|5
|0
|35 Joe Cannata
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|1 Semyon Varlamov
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|Colorado Totals
|2
|26
|3.5
|-
|5
|63
|.913
|5
|26
___
|4 35 Pekka Rinne
|2
|0
|0.0
|1
|1
|0
|-
|0
|4
|48
|.923
|4
|0
|74 Juuse Saros
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|Niclas Westerholm
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|Nashville Totals
|2
|22
|6.0
|-
|4
|48
|.923
|4
|22
___
|5 50 Jordan Binnington
|2
|0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|-
|0
|4
|50
|.926
|4
|0
|34 Jake Allen
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|St. Louis Totals
|2
|8
|9.0
|-
|4
|50
|.926
|4
|8
___
|12 37 Connor Hellebuyck
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|2
|0
|-
|0
|6
|52
|.897
|6
|0
|30 Laurent Brossoit
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|1 Eric Comrie
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|Winnipeg Totals
|2
|14
|6.0
|-
|6
|52
|.897
|6
|14
___
|7 40 Tuukka Rask
|2
|0
|0.0
|1
|1
|0
|-
|0
|4
|59
|.937
|4
|0
|41 Jaroslav Halak
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|31 Zane McIntyre
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|80 Daniel Vladar
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|Boston Totals
|2
|10
|6.0
|-
|4
|59
|.922
|4
|10
___
|11 31 Frederik Andersen
|2
|0
|0.0
|1
|1
|0
|-
|0
|5
|74
|.937
|5
|0
|30 Michael Hutchinson
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|40 Garret Sparks
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|35 Joseph Woll
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|Toronto Totals
|2
|25
|5.5
|-
|5
|74
|.937
|5
|25
___
|17 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|2
|0
|-
|0
|9
|44
|.830
|9
|0
|70 Louis Domingue
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|Tampa Bay Totals
|2
|44
|5.0
|-
|9
|44
|.830
|9
|44
___
|5 72 Sergei Bobrovsky
|2
|0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|-
|0
|4
|49
|.925
|4
|0
|1 Keith Kinkaid
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|70 Joonas Korpisalo
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|90 Elvis Merzlikins
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|Columbus Totals
|2
|29
|10.0
|-
|4
|49
|.925
|4
|29
___
|2 40 Robin Lehner
|2
|0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|-
|0
|4
|73
|.948
|4
|0
|1 Thomas Greiss
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|N.Y. Islanders Totals
|2
|18
|10.0
|-
|4
|73
|.948
|4
|18
___
|13 30 Matt Murray
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|1
|1
|-
|0
|7
|60
|.896
|7
|0
|1 Casey DeSmith
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|35 Tristan Jarry
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|Pittsburgh Totals
|2
|24
|5.5
|-
|7
|60
|.896
|7
|24
___
|10 70 Braden Holtby
|2
|0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|-
|0
|5
|52
|.912
|5
|0
|1 Pheonix Copley
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|30 Ilya Samsonov
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|Washington Totals
|2
|16
|11.0
|-
|5
|52
|.912
|5
|16
___
|14 34 Petr Mrazek
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|1
|1
|-
|0
|7
|43
|.860
|7
|0
|35 Curtis McElhinney
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|Carolina Totals
|2
|24
|7.5
|-
|7
|43
|.843
|7
|24
