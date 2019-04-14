Rk No Name G Min Avg W L OT EN SO GA Sav SV% GA PIM
15 29 Marc-Andre Fleury 2 0 0.0 1 1 0 - 0 7 62 .899 7 0
1 Dylan Ferguson 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
30 Malcolm Subban 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Vegas Totals 2 56 8.5 - 7 62 .886 7 56

___

9 30 Aaron Dell 1 0 0.0 0 1 0 - 0 2 14 .875 2 0
16 31 Martin Jones 2 0 0.0 1 0 0 - 0 5 28 .848 5 0
34 Antoine Bibeau 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
32 Josef Korenar 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
San Jose Totals 2 34 11.5 - 7 42 .857 7 34

___

1 41 Mike Smith 2 4 0.5 1 0 1 - 1 3 62 .954 3 4
32 Jon Gillies 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
33 David Rittich 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Calgary Totals 2 22 7.5 - 3 62 .954 3 22

___

2 30 Ben Bishop 2 2 0.0 1 0 1 - 0 4 70 .946 4 2
41 Landon Bow 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
35 Anton Khudobin 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Dallas Totals 2 18 4.5 - 4 70 .946 4 18

___

8 31 Philipp Grubauer 2 0 0.0 1 1 0 - 0 5 63 .926 5 0
35 Joe Cannata 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
1 Semyon Varlamov 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Colorado Totals 2 26 3.5 - 5 63 .913 5 26

___

4 35 Pekka Rinne 2 0 0.0 1 1 0 - 0 4 48 .923 4 0
74 Juuse Saros 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Niclas Westerholm 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Nashville Totals 2 22 6.0 - 4 48 .923 4 22

___

5 50 Jordan Binnington 2 0 0.0 2 0 0 - 0 4 50 .926 4 0
34 Jake Allen 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
St. Louis Totals 2 8 9.0 - 4 50 .926 4 8

___

12 37 Connor Hellebuyck 2 0 0.0 0 2 0 - 0 6 52 .897 6 0
30 Laurent Brossoit 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
1 Eric Comrie 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Winnipeg Totals 2 14 6.0 - 6 52 .897 6 14

___

7 40 Tuukka Rask 2 0 0.0 1 1 0 - 0 4 59 .937 4 0
41 Jaroslav Halak 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
31 Zane McIntyre 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
80 Daniel Vladar 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Boston Totals 2 10 6.0 - 4 59 .922 4 10

___

11 31 Frederik Andersen 2 0 0.0 1 1 0 - 0 5 74 .937 5 0
30 Michael Hutchinson 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
40 Garret Sparks 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
35 Joseph Woll 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Toronto Totals 2 25 5.5 - 5 74 .937 5 25

___

17 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 2 0 0.0 0 2 0 - 0 9 44 .830 9 0
70 Louis Domingue 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Tampa Bay Totals 2 44 5.0 - 9 44 .830 9 44

___

5 72 Sergei Bobrovsky 2 0 0.0 2 0 0 - 0 4 49 .925 4 0
1 Keith Kinkaid 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
70 Joonas Korpisalo 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
90 Elvis Merzlikins 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Columbus Totals 2 29 10.0 - 4 49 .925 4 29

___

2 40 Robin Lehner 2 0 0.0 2 0 0 - 0 4 73 .948 4 0
1 Thomas Greiss 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
N.Y. Islanders Totals 2 18 10.0 - 4 73 .948 4 18

___

13 30 Matt Murray 2 0 0.0 0 1 1 - 0 7 60 .896 7 0
1 Casey DeSmith 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
35 Tristan Jarry 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Pittsburgh Totals 2 24 5.5 - 7 60 .896 7 24

___

10 70 Braden Holtby 2 0 0.0 2 0 0 - 0 5 52 .912 5 0
1 Pheonix Copley 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
30 Ilya Samsonov 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Washington Totals 2 16 11.0 - 5 52 .912 5 16

___

14 34 Petr Mrazek 2 0 0.0 0 1 1 - 0 7 43 .860 7 0
35 Curtis McElhinney 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Carolina Totals 2 24 7.5 - 7 43 .843 7 24