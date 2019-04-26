Rk No Name G Min Avg W L OT EN SO GA Sav SV% GA PIM
11 29 Marc-Andre Fleury 7 0 0.0 3 2 2 - 1 21 209 .909 21 0
1 Dylan Ferguson 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
30 Malcolm Subban 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Vegas Totals 7 112 9.86 - 21 209 .901 21 112

___

15 31 Martin Jones 7 0 0.14 4 2 0 - 0 20 189 .904 20 0
17 30 Aaron Dell 2 0 0.0 0 1 0 - 0 5 31 .861 5 0
34 Antoine Bibeau 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
32 Josef Korenar 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
San Jose Totals 7 107 9.14 - 25 220 .898 25 107

___

15 41 Mike Smith 5 4 0.2 1 2 2 - 1 17 188 .917 17 4
32 Jon Gillies 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
82 Tyler Parsons 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
33 David Rittich 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Calgary Totals 5 92 5.6 - 17 188 .917 17 92

___

4 30 Ben Bishop 7 2 0.0 4 2 1 - 0 15 223 .937 15 2
41 Landon Bow 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
35 Anton Khudobin 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Dallas Totals 7 48 7.0 - 15 223 .937 15 48

___

3 31 Philipp Grubauer 5 0 0.0 4 1 0 - 0 10 153 .939 10 0
35 Joe Cannata 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
39 Pavel Francouz 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
1 Semyon Varlamov 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Colorado Totals 5 76 9.4 - 10 153 .933 10 76

___

1 74 Juuse Saros 1 2 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 1 20 .952 1 2
14 35 Pekka Rinne 6 0 0.0 2 3 1 - 0 17 162 .905 17 0
Niclas Westerholm 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Nashville Totals 6 52 5.67 - 18 182 .910 18 52

___

8 50 Jordan Binnington 7 0 0.14 5 1 1 - 0 18 184 .911 18 0
34 Jake Allen 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
31 Jared Coreau 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
35 Ville Husso 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
St. Louis Totals 7 42 7.43 - 18 184 .911 18 42

___

9 37 Connor Hellebuyck 6 0 0.0 2 4 0 - 0 16 168 .913 16 0
30 Laurent Brossoit 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
1 Eric Comrie 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Winnipeg Totals 6 42 7.5 - 16 168 .913 16 42

___

6 40 Tuukka Rask 8 0 0.0 5 3 0 - 0 18 227 .927 18 0
41 Jaroslav Halak 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
31 Zane McIntyre 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
80 Daniel Vladar 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Boston Totals 8 42 8.0 - 18 227 .923 18 42

___

12 31 Frederik Andersen 7 0 0.0 3 4 0 - 0 19 225 .922 19 0
30 Michael Hutchinson 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
40 Garret Sparks 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
35 Joseph Woll 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Toronto Totals 7 45 6.57 - 19 225 .907 19 45

___

18 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 4 0 0.0 0 4 0 - 0 15 89 .856 15 0
70 Louis Domingue 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Tampa Bay Totals 4 56 5.5 - 15 89 .824 15 56

___

5 72 Sergei Bobrovsky 5 0 0.0 4 0 1 - 0 11 143 .929 11 0
1 Keith Kinkaid 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
70 Joonas Korpisalo 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
90 Elvis Merzlikins 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Columbus Totals 5 43 10.8 - 11 143 .929 11 43

___

2 40 Robin Lehner 4 2 0.0 4 0 0 - 0 6 130 .956 6 2
1 Thomas Greiss 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
N.Y. Islanders Totals 4 34 9.75 - 6 130 .956 6 34

___

13 30 Matt Murray 4 0 0.0 0 3 1 - 0 12 115 .906 12 0
33 Alex D'Orio 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
1 Casey DeSmith 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
35 Tristan Jarry 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Pittsburgh Totals 4 38 4.25 - 12 115 .891 12 38

___

9 70 Braden Holtby 7 0 0.0 3 3 1 - 1 20 213 .914 20 0
1 Pheonix Copley 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
33 Parker Milner 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
30 Ilya Samsonov 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
41 Vitek Vanecek 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Washington Totals 7 69 7.43 - 20 213 .910 20 69

___

7 34 Petr Mrazek 7 0 0.0 4 2 1 - 1 19 170 .899 19 0
35 Curtis McElhinney 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Carolina Totals 7 65 8.57 - 19 170 .895 19 65