Rk No Name G Min Avg W L OT EN SO GA Sav SV% GA PIM
11 29 Marc-Andre Fleury 7 0 0.0 3 2 2 - 1 21 209 .909 21 0
1 Dylan Ferguson 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
30 Malcolm Subban 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Vegas Totals 7 112 9.86 - 21 209 .901 21 112

___

14 31 Martin Jones 9 0 0.11 5 3 0 - 0 25 243 .907 25 0
17 30 Aaron Dell 2 0 0.0 0 1 0 - 0 5 31 .861 5 0
34 Antoine Bibeau 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
32 Josef Korenar 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
San Jose Totals 9 119 9.44 - 30 274 .898 30 119

___

16 41 Mike Smith 5 4 0.2 1 2 2 - 1 17 188 .917 17 4
32 Jon Gillies 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
82 Tyler Parsons 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
33 David Rittich 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Calgary Totals 5 92 5.6 - 17 188 .917 17 92

___

6 30 Ben Bishop 9 2 0.0 5 3 1 - 0 21 285 .931 21 2
41 Landon Bow 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
35 Anton Khudobin 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Dallas Totals 9 68 7.44 - 21 285 .931 21 68

___

7 31 Philipp Grubauer 7 0 0.14 5 2 0 - 0 17 206 .924 17 0
35 Joe Cannata 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
39 Pavel Francouz 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
1 Semyon Varlamov 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Colorado Totals 7 88 9.29 - 17 206 .916 17 88

___

1 74 Juuse Saros 1 2 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 1 20 .952 1 2
15 35 Pekka Rinne 6 0 0.0 2 3 1 - 0 17 162 .905 17 0
Niclas Westerholm 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Nashville Totals 6 52 5.67 - 18 182 .910 18 52

___

8 50 Jordan Binnington 9 0 0.11 6 2 1 - 0 24 243 .910 24 0
34 Jake Allen 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
31 Jared Coreau 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
35 Ville Husso 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
St. Louis Totals 9 60 7.67 - 24 243 .907 24 60

___

9 37 Connor Hellebuyck 6 0 0.0 2 4 0 - 0 16 168 .913 16 0
30 Laurent Brossoit 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
1 Eric Comrie 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Winnipeg Totals 6 42 7.5 - 16 168 .913 16 42

___

5 40 Tuukka Rask 9 0 0.0 5 3 1 - 0 21 265 .927 21 0
41 Jaroslav Halak 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
31 Zane McIntyre 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
80 Daniel Vladar 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Boston Totals 9 50 7.78 - 21 265 .923 21 50

___

12 31 Frederik Andersen 7 0 0.0 3 4 0 - 0 19 225 .922 19 0
30 Michael Hutchinson 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
40 Garret Sparks 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
35 Joseph Woll 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Toronto Totals 7 45 6.57 - 19 225 .907 19 45

___

18 88 Andrei Vasilevskiy 4 0 0.0 0 4 0 - 0 15 89 .856 15 0
70 Louis Domingue 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Tampa Bay Totals 4 56 5.5 - 15 89 .824 15 56

___

3 72 Sergei Bobrovsky 6 0 0.0 5 0 1 - 0 13 172 .930 13 0
1 Keith Kinkaid 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
70 Joonas Korpisalo 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
90 Elvis Merzlikins 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Columbus Totals 6 51 10.33 - 13 172 .930 13 51

___

2 40 Robin Lehner 6 2 0.0 4 1 1 - 0 9 177 .952 9 2
1 Thomas Greiss 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
N.Y. Islanders Totals 6 48 7.0 - 9 177 .952 9 48

___

13 30 Matt Murray 4 0 0.0 0 3 1 - 0 12 115 .906 12 0
33 Alex D'Orio 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
1 Casey DeSmith 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
35 Tristan Jarry 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Pittsburgh Totals 4 38 4.25 - 12 115 .891 12 38

___

9 70 Braden Holtby 7 0 0.0 3 3 1 - 1 20 213 .914 20 0
1 Pheonix Copley 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
33 Parker Milner 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
30 Ilya Samsonov 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
41 Vitek Vanecek 0 0 0.0 - .000 0
Washington Totals 7 69 7.43 - 20 213 .910 20 69

___

4 34 Petr Mrazek 9 0 0.0 5 2 1 - 2 20 210 .913 20 0
35 Curtis McElhinney 1 0 0.0 1 0 0 - 0 0 17 1.000 0 0
Carolina Totals 9 79 7.67 - 20 227 .915 20 79