NHL Goalies
|Rk No Name
|G
|Min
|Avg
|W
|L
|OT
|EN
|SO
|GA
|Sav
|SV%
|GA
|PIM
|1 29 Marc-Andre Fleury
|1
|0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|21
|.955
|1
|0
|30 Malcolm Subban
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|Vegas Totals
|1
|10
|8.0
|-
|1
|21
|.955
|1
|10
___
|7 31 Martin Jones
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|1
|0
|-
|0
|4
|31
|.886
|4
|0
|30 Aaron Dell
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|San Jose Totals
|1
|8
|3.0
|-
|4
|31
|.886
|4
|8
___
|6 25 Jacob Markstrom
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|1
|0
|-
|0
|3
|19
|.864
|3
|0
|35 Thatcher Demko
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|Vancouver Totals
|1
|4
|6.0
|-
|3
|19
|.864
|3
|4
___
|3 41 Mike Smith
|1
|0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|-
|0
|2
|31
|.939
|2
|0
|19 Mikko Koskinen
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|Edmonton Totals
|1
|8
|9.0
|-
|2
|31
|.939
|2
|8
___
|4 50 Jordan Binnington
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1
|-
|0
|3
|31
|.912
|3
|0
|34 Jake Allen
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|St. Louis Totals
|1
|6
|6.0
|-
|3
|31
|.912
|3
|6
___
|8 41 Craig Anderson
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|1
|0
|-
|0
|5
|37
|.881
|5
|0
|31 Anders Nilsson
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|Ottawa Totals
|1
|10
|9.0
|-
|5
|37
|.881
|5
|10
___
|5 31 Frederik Andersen
|1
|0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|-
|0
|3
|23
|.885
|3
|0
|30 Michael Hutchinson
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|Toronto Totals
|1
|6
|14.0
|-
|3
|23
|.885
|3
|6
___
|2 70 Braden Holtby
|1
|0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|-
|0
|2
|20
|.909
|2
|0
|1 Pheonix Copley
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|30 Ilya Samsonov
|0
|0
|0.0
|-
|.000
|0
|Washington Totals
|1
|4
|9.0
|-
|2
|20
|.909
|2
|4
