https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NHL-Scoring-Leaders-14949327.php
NHL Scoring Leaders
Through Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|43
|22
|42
|64
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|43
|23
|40
|63
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|41
|25
|37
|62
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|42
|30
|30
|60
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|42
|20
|39
|59
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|40
|17
|38
|55
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|40
|22
|33
|55
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|41
|26
|28
|54
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|42
|24
|29
|53
|John Carlson, WSH
|42
|13
|38
|51
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|42
|27
|22
|49
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|41
|19
|27
|46
|Aleksander Barkov, FLA
|40
|13
|32
|45
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|41
|19
|25
|44
2 tied with 43 pts.
View Comments