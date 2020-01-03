FG FT Reb
INCARNATE WORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Swaby 40 2-6 1-2 2-5 0 3 5
Willis 37 4-14 5-6 0-2 2 1 14
Murray 35 4-11 2-2 1-5 1 1 10
Ene 21 5-7 4-4 0-2 2 2 15
Larsson 20 3-4 0-0 1-4 1 3 6
Lutz 20 1-7 0-0 2-6 2 3 3
Miszkiewicz 18 2-3 0-1 4-5 3 2 4
Sato 8 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Van Vlerah 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-54 12-15 10-29 11 15 60

Percentages: FG .407, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Ene 1-2, Sato 1-2, Lutz 1-4, Willis 1-9, Murray 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Larsson).

Turnovers: 19 (Murray 7, Larsson 4, Ene 3, Lutz 2, Sato 2, Willis).

Steals: 8 (Ene 3, Swaby 2, Willis 2, Murray).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NICHOLLS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Harvey 37 7-13 3-3 3-8 2 1 19
McClanahan 34 8-15 1-1 0-4 1 0 21
K.Johnson 32 3-12 5-5 1-3 4 2 13
Jones 25 1-3 3-4 1-2 0 1 5
Alatishe 23 4-7 4-4 3-7 2 4 12
McGhee 19 1-5 0-0 2-3 0 0 2
Hunter 14 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 2 2
Moore 14 1-2 0-0 1-4 4 2 2
Buford 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-59 16-17 11-32 13 12 76

Percentages: FG .441, FT .941.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (McClanahan 4-8, Harvey 2-3, K.Johnson 2-7, Hunter 0-1, McGhee 0-1, Jones 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hunter 2, Harvey).

Turnovers: 13 (Harvey 4, Hunter 2, K.Johnson 2, McClanahan 2, Alatishe, Buford, Jones).

Steals: 11 (Harvey 3, K.Johnson 3, McClanahan 2, Moore 2, Alatishe).

Technical Fouls: None.

Incarnate Word 27 33 60
Nicholls 25 51 76

A_327 (3,800).