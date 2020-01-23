https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NICHOLLS-91-HOUSTON-BAPTIST-83-14997018.php
NICHOLLS 91, HOUSTON BAPTIST 83
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON BAPTIST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|DuBose
|37
|7-20
|12-14
|5-12
|4
|2
|26
|Gates
|25
|5-10
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|2
|15
|Dalton
|24
|0-1
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|0
|Gomes
|22
|2-4
|4-5
|0-4
|1
|2
|8
|Pierre
|22
|4-6
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|5
|13
|Thomasson
|20
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|4
|Murphy
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|3
|McKenzie
|11
|0-2
|1-2
|3-3
|0
|0
|1
|Iyeyemi
|8
|2-3
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|2
|5
|Thompson
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Uloko
|7
|3-3
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|3
|6
|Totals
|200
|27-60
|21-25
|12-33
|11
|22
|83
Percentages: FG .450, FT .840.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Gates 4-9, Pierre 3-4, Murphy 1-1, Thomasson 0-2, DuBose 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 19 (DuBose 7, Pierre 3, Thomasson 2, Uloko 2, Dalton, Gates, Gomes, McKenzie, Murphy).
Steals: 4 (Gates 2, DuBose, Thomasson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NICHOLLS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Alatishe
|33
|6-11
|4-4
|3-11
|3
|3
|16
|McClanahan
|32
|5-16
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|3
|14
|McGhee
|32
|7-12
|3-4
|3-4
|0
|2
|20
|Hunter
|29
|2-5
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|4
|6
|K.Johnson
|25
|5-7
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|4
|12
|A.Jones
|24
|4-8
|1-2
|0-1
|5
|0
|9
|Harvey
|21
|4-6
|5-6
|0-4
|1
|4
|14
|Lyons
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-66
|18-22
|8-26
|12
|22
|91
Percentages: FG .500, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (McGhee 3-4, McClanahan 2-11, Harvey 1-2, Hunter 1-3, A.Jones 0-1, K.Johnson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (A.Jones 2, Alatishe 2, Lyons 2, Harvey, Hunter).
Turnovers: 13 (Hunter 6, Alatishe 3, K.Johnson 3, McClanahan).
Steals: 7 (McGhee 2, Alatishe, Harvey, Hunter, K.Johnson, McClanahan).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Houston Baptist
|36
|47
|—
|83
|Nicholls
|44
|47
|—
|91
A_1,137 (3,800).
