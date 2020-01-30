Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
BAYLOR Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Teague 35 6-14 1-2 2-4 2 1 15
Mitchell 32 4-10 2-2 0-5 3 3 10
Vital 31 4-6 0-0 5-9 7 1 8
Bandoo 29 4-11 2-2 1-3 1 0 12
Gillespie 25 5-6 2-2 3-9 0 4 12
Butler 23 4-11 0-0 1-2 1 2 8
Clark 17 1-2 0-1 0-3 0 2 2
Mayer 8 0-2 0-0 1-2 0 2 0
Totals 200 28-62 7-9 13-37 14 15 67

Percentages: FG .452, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Bandoo 2-4, Teague 2-8, Mitchell 0-2, Butler 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Gillespie 3, Mayer, Mitchell).

Turnovers: 10 (Butler 3, Clark 2, Vital 2, Bandoo, Mayer, Mitchell).

Steals: 9 (Mitchell 4, Butler 2, Teague 2, Vital).

Technical Fouls: Mitchell, 2:33 second.

FG FT Reb
IOWA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Haliburton 40 4-11 9-9 2-8 3 2 17
Bolton 37 7-14 1-1 0-2 2 2 19
Jacobson 22 1-4 2-2 1-2 1 2 4
Nixon 22 1-7 1-2 1-3 0 2 3
Jackson 19 1-3 0-0 0-3 1 3 2
Young 19 1-4 0-1 2-3 0 1 2
Griffin 15 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Conditt 14 2-5 0-0 1-3 0 0 4
Grill 10 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Lewis 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 18-50 13-15 7-26 7 14 53

Percentages: FG .360, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Bolton 4-8, Jackson 0-2, Haliburton 0-3, Nixon 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Haliburton 2).

Turnovers: 16 (Bolton 5, Haliburton 5, Jacobson 3, Young 2, Griffin).

Steals: 5 (Bolton 2, Griffin 2, Nixon).

Technical Fouls: coach Steve Prohm, 12:29 second.

Baylor 33 34 67
Iowa St. 26 27 53

A_13,896 (14,384).