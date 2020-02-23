https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-14-OREGON-73-NO-24-ARIZONA-72-OT-15077402.php
NO. 14 OREGON 73, NO. 24 ARIZONA 72, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Juiston
|38
|6-8
|1-2
|3-5
|2
|0
|14
|Lawson
|20
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|2
|Duarte
|29
|1-8
|0-0
|2-10
|1
|2
|2
|Pritchard
|45
|12-28
|8-8
|0-6
|5
|3
|38
|Richardson
|40
|2-6
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|2
|4
|Mathis
|23
|3-6
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|11
|Okoro
|22
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|5
|2
|Walker
|8
|0-0
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|225
|26-60
|11-14
|7-33
|14
|18
|73
Percentages: FG .433, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Pritchard 6-13, Mathis 3-5, Juiston 1-2, Richardson 0-2, Duarte 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Okoro 2, Juiston, Richardson, Walker).
Turnovers: 10 (Juiston 2, Pritchard 2, Richardson 2, Lawson, Mathis, Okoro, Walker).
Steals: 6 (Mathis 2, Juiston, Okoro, Pritchard, Richardson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARIZONA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gettings
|27
|5-10
|0-0
|4-8
|1
|3
|11
|Nnaji
|37
|3-9
|7-10
|1-6
|0
|1
|13
|Green
|39
|4-8
|0-2
|3-5
|3
|3
|9
|Mannion
|38
|5-10
|1-3
|1-4
|8
|1
|13
|Smith
|37
|6-13
|2-4
|1-2
|1
|3
|18
|Koloko
|17
|1-1
|0-2
|1-6
|0
|0
|2
|Baker
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Hazzard
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|6
|Lee
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|26-58
|10-21
|11-32
|15
|14
|72
Percentages: FG .448, FT .476.
3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Smith 4-8, Hazzard 2-4, Mannion 2-5, Green 1-2, Gettings 1-3, Baker 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Green, Koloko, Nnaji, Smith).
Turnovers: 13 (Mannion 6, Nnaji 3, Baker 2, Green, Smith).
Steals: 5 (Koloko, Lee, Mannion, Nnaji, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oregon
|36
|28
|9
|—
|73
|Arizona
|33
|31
|8
|—
|72
.
