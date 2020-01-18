https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-15-MICHIGAN-ST-67-WISCONSIN-55-14985265.php
NO. 15 MICHIGAN ST. 67, WISCONSIN 55
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WISCONSIN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|King
|32
|4-11
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|10
|Davison
|30
|2-8
|5-5
|1-4
|4
|3
|9
|Reuvers
|29
|7-15
|2-3
|1-7
|0
|3
|19
|Trice
|26
|4-9
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|2
|9
|Pritzl
|23
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|2
|Wahl
|21
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|0
|Potter
|20
|2-7
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|4
|Anderson
|13
|1-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Ford
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-59
|9-11
|6-29
|11
|12
|55
Percentages: FG .356, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Reuvers 3-6, Trice 1-4, Ford 0-1, King 0-1, Potter 0-1, Pritzl 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Davison 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Reuvers 2, Ford).
Turnovers: 9 (Potter 3, King 2, Anderson, Davison, Trice, Wahl).
Steals: 5 (King, Potter, Reuvers, Trice, Wahl).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MICHIGAN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tillman
|34
|6-14
|3-6
|2-9
|4
|4
|15
|Brown
|33
|5-5
|1-1
|0-4
|0
|0
|13
|Winston
|32
|3-12
|0-0
|2-5
|4
|2
|6
|Henry
|30
|5-10
|2-2
|1-5
|3
|1
|13
|Bingham
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Hall
|16
|2-4
|1-1
|2-6
|2
|2
|5
|Watts
|16
|4-7
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|11
|Loyer
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|2
|Marble
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Kithier
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-58
|7-10
|9-39
|20
|13
|67
Percentages: FG .466, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Watts 3-5, Brown 2-2, Henry 1-2, Bingham 0-1, Loyer 0-1, Tillman 0-2, Winston 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Brown, Kithier).
Turnovers: 11 (Winston 5, Henry 2, Tillman 2, Brown, Loyer).
Steals: 4 (Brown, Hall, Henry, Winston).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Wisconsin
|20
|35
|—
|55
|Michigan St.
|35
|32
|—
|67
A_14,797 (16,280).
