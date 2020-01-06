FG FT Reb
MISSISSIPPI ST. (14-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bibby 21 0-3 1-2 3-8 0 3 1
Carter 32 6-13 1-2 4-6 0 4 13
Jackson 35 6-19 5-7 1-5 3 4 17
Danberry 36 6-14 5-8 3-5 3 3 17
Taylor 40 2-6 2-2 0-2 4 3 6
Morris 8 1-2 0-1 0-2 0 1 2
Espinoza-Hunter 5 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Matharu 2 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Mingo-Young 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Wiggins 19 4-6 3-4 0-0 1 3 13
Totals 200 27-67 17-26 14-35 11 21 73

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 2-6, (Wiggins 2-2, Bibby 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Espinoza-Hunter 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Carter 2, Jackson 2)

Turnovers: 10 (Jackson 3, Taylor 2, Espinoza-Hunter 2, Wiggins 2)

Steals: 8 (Taylor 4, Carter 1, Jackson 1, Danberry 1, Wiggins 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
GEORGIA (10-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Paul 32 5-9 5-6 0-9 2 2 15
Staiti 24 4-8 0-0 0-5 0 3 9
Caldwell 21 2-2 0-0 1-2 1 5 4
Connally 32 4-12 3-3 0-1 4 4 11
Morrison 33 4-5 4-7 0-4 3 4 14
Bates 4 2-2 0-0 0-1 0 2 4
Isaacs 5 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Nicholson 12 1-1 0-0 0-3 1 0 2
Chapman 16 1-5 1-2 0-3 2 2 3
Hose 18 1-2 0-0 0-1 2 3 2
Hubbard 2 0-0 2-2 0-0 0 1 2
Jones 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 24-47 15-20 3-34 15 28 66

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 3-3, (Morrison 2-2, Staiti 1-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Staiti 3, Paul 2, Caldwell 1)

Turnovers: 23 (Connally 5, Morrison 5, Chapman 3, Staiti 2, Nicholson 2, Paul 1, Caldwell 1, Bates 1)

Steals: 5 (Paul 1, Caldwell 1, Connally 1, Morrison 1, Chapman 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

Mississippi St. 17 17 14 25 —73
Georgia 13 17 17 19 —66

A_3,006.

Officials_Brian Garland, Brian Hall, Felicia Grinter.