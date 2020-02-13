https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-19-BUTLER-66-XAVIER-61-15052089.php
NO. 19 BUTLER 66, XAVIER 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|XAVIER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carter
|19
|2-7
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|4
|Freemantle
|26
|4-8
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|3
|9
|Jones
|36
|7-8
|5-7
|4-10
|2
|1
|19
|Marshall
|36
|8-15
|2-4
|2-7
|7
|3
|20
|Scruggs
|24
|1-9
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|3
|Goodin
|26
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|0
|Tandy
|23
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|3
|Moore
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|24-55
|7-11
|10-29
|12
|16
|61
Percentages: FG .436, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Marshall 2-4, Freemantle 1-1, Moore 1-3, Tandy 1-3, Scruggs 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones, Marshall).
Turnovers: 9 (Carter 2, Goodin 2, Marshall 2, Scruggs 2, Tandy).
Steals: 4 (Carter, Goodin, Marshall, Scruggs).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BUTLER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Golden
|23
|2-6
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|4
|4
|McDermott
|37
|4-9
|4-4
|1-6
|1
|0
|14
|Nze
|26
|4-9
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|4
|8
|Baldwin
|34
|3-11
|4-7
|0-4
|5
|0
|11
|Thompson
|22
|3-4
|0-2
|0-2
|4
|0
|6
|Baddley
|25
|3-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|9
|Tucker
|24
|4-9
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|10
|Smits
|8
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|4
|Totals
|200
|25-53
|8-13
|6-25
|12
|16
|66
Percentages: FG .472, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Baddley 3-3, McDermott 2-6, Tucker 2-7, Baldwin 1-4, Golden 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Baldwin 2, McDermott, Nze, Smits).
Turnovers: 7 (Tucker 3, Baldwin, Golden, Nze, Smits).
Steals: 4 (Baldwin 2, Golden 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Xavier
|23
|38
|—
|61
|Butler
|32
|34
|—
|66
