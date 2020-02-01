https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-22-LSU-73-MISSISSIPPI-63-15022599.php
NO. 22 LSU 73, MISSISSIPPI 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Shuler
|36
|8-17
|7-7
|1-7
|1
|3
|28
|Tyree
|33
|2-10
|5-6
|0-2
|2
|3
|9
|Hinson
|25
|0-6
|0-2
|1-3
|2
|5
|0
|B.Williams
|24
|0-3
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|4
|1
|Buffen
|22
|3-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|5
|6
|Sy
|22
|4-8
|2-2
|2-6
|0
|5
|11
|Crowley
|21
|1-5
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|0
|2
|Hunter
|11
|3-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|6
|Collum
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Curry
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Miller
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-59
|15-19
|7-28
|10
|27
|63
Percentages: FG .356, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Shuler 5-9, Sy 1-2, B.Williams 0-1, Collum 0-1, Crowley 0-1, Hinson 0-4, Tyree 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Buffen, Sy).
Turnovers: 10 (Buffen 2, Hinson 2, Hunter 2, B.Williams, Crowley, Shuler, Tyree).
Steals: 4 (Shuler 2, B.Williams, Tyree).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LSU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Smart
|37
|7-12
|7-9
|0-2
|4
|2
|21
|Watford
|31
|3-5
|7-11
|1-9
|2
|1
|13
|E.Williams
|30
|2-6
|5-7
|1-7
|1
|2
|9
|Taylor
|29
|4-9
|3-4
|2-11
|1
|3
|13
|Hyatt
|22
|1-6
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|2
|Days
|21
|3-6
|1-2
|3-5
|0
|3
|8
|Mays
|17
|2-3
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|5
|4
|Graves
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Bishop
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-49
|23-34
|10-43
|8
|17
|73
Percentages: FG .469, FT .676.
3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Taylor 2-2, Days 1-2, Graves 1-2, Mays 0-1, Watford 0-1, Hyatt 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (E.Williams 4, Taylor, Watford).
Turnovers: 13 (Watford 4, E.Williams 3, Days 2, Smart 2, Graves, Taylor).
Steals: 6 (Smart 3, Taylor 2, E.Williams).
Technical Fouls: coach Will Wade, 11:26 second.
|Mississippi
|20
|43
|—
|63
|LSU
|40
|33
|—
|73
.
