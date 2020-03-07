https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-22-VIRGINIA-57-NO-10-LOUISVILLE-54-15113884.php
NO. 22 VIRGINIA 57, NO. 10 LOUISVILLE 54
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nwora
|40
|6-17
|2-2
|1-11
|1
|4
|18
|Sutton
|24
|1-2
|1-2
|0-5
|0
|2
|3
|Enoch
|24
|5-9
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|1
|11
|Johnson
|20
|1-2
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|2
|Kimble
|27
|1-8
|1-2
|0-1
|6
|0
|3
|McMahon
|24
|2-4
|3-3
|0-0
|3
|3
|9
|Williamson
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|5
|Perry
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|3
|M.Williams
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-51
|7-9
|6-31
|14
|16
|54
Percentages: FG .373, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Nwora 4-9, McMahon 2-3, Enoch 1-2, Perry 1-3, Williamson 1-3, Sutton 0-1, Kimble 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson, Sutton, Williamson).
Turnovers: 11 (Enoch 4, Johnson 3, Nwora 2, Kimble, M.Williams).
Steals: 3 (McMahon, Sutton, Williamson).
Technical Fouls: coach Chris Mack, 5:57 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VIRGINIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Diakite
|34
|7-14
|3-5
|2-8
|0
|3
|17
|Huff
|32
|3-5
|4-5
|0-5
|0
|1
|11
|Clark
|38
|5-12
|6-6
|0-5
|5
|1
|18
|Key
|37
|2-5
|2-4
|0-7
|4
|0
|6
|Woldetensae
|33
|1-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Stattmann
|16
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Morsell
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|19-46
|15-20
|2-27
|9
|7
|57
Percentages: FG .413, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Clark 2-3, Huff 1-2, Woldetensae 1-5, Diakite 0-1, Morsell 0-1, Key 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Huff 2, Diakite, Morsell).
Turnovers: 8 (Clark 2, Key 2, Diakite, Huff, Morsell, Woldetensae).
Steals: 7 (Woldetensae 4, Clark 2, Diakite).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Louisville
|24
|30
|—
|54
|Virginia
|31
|26
|—
|57
