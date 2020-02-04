Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
NORTH CAROLINA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anthony 38 5-22 3-8 1-8 3 4 16
Bacot 26 2-3 2-2 1-6 0 3 6
Brooks 34 2-8 1-2 4-4 2 4 5
Black 34 4-10 2-2 1-5 3 3 10
Platek 32 2-6 0-0 2-2 2 1 5
Keeling 18 5-10 3-3 0-2 0 0 14
Pierce 15 1-7 0-0 3-5 0 2 3
Francis 3 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 21-68 11-17 12-32 10 18 59

Percentages: FG .309, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Anthony 3-10, Keeling 1-2, Platek 1-2, Pierce 1-3, Black 0-1, Francis 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Black, Keeling).

Turnovers: 9 (Anthony 3, Bacot 3, Black, Keeling, Platek).

Steals: 7 (Black 2, Keeling 2, Bacot, Brooks, Platek).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
FLORIDA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gray 24 5-9 2-2 2-7 1 3 12
Osborne 15 3-5 1-1 2-6 0 1 8
Forrest 35 5-12 3-4 0-4 3 1 14
Polite 12 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Vassell 36 3-8 0-0 2-9 2 3 6
Walker 25 1-7 0-0 1-3 0 3 2
Williams 24 3-4 6-6 0-9 2 3 14
Evans 12 2-4 3-4 0-1 1 1 7
Olejniczak 10 0-3 0-0 2-4 0 2 0
Koprivica 7 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 23-55 15-17 9-43 9 19 65

Percentages: FG .418, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Williams 2-2, Osborne 1-1, Forrest 1-3, Gray 0-1, Polite 0-1, Vassell 0-3, Walker 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Gray 4, Forrest 2, Vassell 2, Olejniczak, Williams).

Turnovers: 16 (Forrest 4, Gray 4, Vassell 3, Walker 2, Evans, Polite, Williams).

Steals: 3 (Gray 2, Forrest).

Technical Fouls: None.

North Carolina 28 31 59
Florida St. 29 36 65

A_10,015 (12,100).