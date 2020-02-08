https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-9-MARYLAND-75-NO-20-ILLINOIS-66-15039930.php
NO. 9 MARYLAND 75, NO. 20 ILLINOIS 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARYLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Smith
|36
|5-12
|0-1
|1-11
|0
|3
|11
|Ayala
|29
|3-9
|2-3
|0-5
|3
|1
|9
|Cowan
|33
|6-11
|5-5
|1-4
|7
|3
|20
|Morsell
|33
|5-10
|6-6
|2-5
|3
|2
|18
|Scott
|25
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|7
|Wiggins
|31
|4-8
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|10
|S.Smith
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Tomaic
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindo
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-56
|13-15
|4-29
|16
|16
|75
Percentages: FG .464, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Cowan 3-5, Morsell 2-4, Wiggins 2-5, Scott 1-2, Ayala 1-5, J.Smith 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (J.Smith, Morsell).
Turnovers: 10 (Morsell 5, Ayala 2, Cowan 2, J.Smith).
Steals: 6 (Morsell 4, Ayala, Cowan).
Technical Fouls: Morsell, 1:51 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bezhanishvili
|27
|1-4
|0-4
|2-6
|2
|3
|3
|Cockburn
|27
|1-5
|7-10
|3-4
|2
|4
|9
|Dosunmu
|36
|5-17
|5-7
|0-5
|4
|2
|16
|Frazier
|24
|1-4
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|5
|Williams
|22
|2-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|6
|Feliz
|29
|6-14
|0-0
|3-7
|1
|2
|12
|Griffin
|20
|3-5
|0-1
|5-9
|1
|1
|9
|Nichols
|13
|3-9
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|6
|Jones
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-61
|14-24
|14-39
|11
|17
|66
Percentages: FG .361, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Griffin 3-5, Williams 2-2, Bezhanishvili 1-1, Frazier 1-4, Dosunmu 1-6, Nichols 0-1, Feliz 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Dosunmu).
Turnovers: 11 (Dosunmu 4, Cockburn 3, Bezhanishvili 2, Griffin, Williams).
Steals: 4 (Cockburn, Feliz, Nichols, Williams).
Technical Fouls: Feliz, 1:51 first.
|Maryland
|40
|35
|—
|75
|Illinois
|42
|24
|—
|66
A_15,544 (15,500).
