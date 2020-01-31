https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NORTH-ALABAMA-78-NJIT-74-15018426.php
NORTH ALABAMA 78, NJIT 74
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH ALABAMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blackmon
|35
|5-11
|8-9
|0-3
|3
|2
|21
|Littles
|34
|4-7
|2-3
|4-14
|0
|4
|10
|Agnew
|33
|2-6
|4-6
|0-5
|3
|3
|8
|Brim
|29
|4-7
|6-7
|2-5
|3
|4
|15
|Youngblood
|25
|3-7
|3-5
|0-3
|2
|4
|11
|Anderson
|14
|2-3
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|6
|James
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|0
|Matic
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|King
|5
|0-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Diggs
|4
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Windeler
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Redparth
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-47
|28-36
|6-34
|11
|26
|78
Percentages: FG .447, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Blackmon 3-5, Youngblood 2-5, Anderson 1-2, Brim 1-2, Matic 1-2, Windeler 0-1, Agnew 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Blackmon, Youngblood).
Turnovers: 16 (James 5, Agnew 3, Littles 3, Brim 2, Anderson, Blackmon, Youngblood).
Steals: 2 (Littles 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NJIT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brinson
|40
|8-15
|8-8
|1-8
|1
|4
|25
|Cooks
|40
|6-18
|8-8
|1-4
|2
|3
|21
|Gibbs
|34
|7-13
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|4
|18
|Walsh
|28
|1-4
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|3
|2
|Diakite
|25
|2-2
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|4
|5
|Mayo
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|2
|2
|Willis
|10
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Williams
|7
|0-2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|1
|Breland
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-59
|19-24
|5-25
|5
|27
|74
Percentages: FG .424, FT .792.
3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Gibbs 3-4, Brinson 1-2, Cooks 1-3, Walsh 0-1, Williams 0-1, Willis 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Brinson, Diakite, Mayo).
Turnovers: 7 (Brinson 4, Walsh 2, Gibbs).
Steals: 7 (Cooks 3, Diakite 2, Gibbs, Walsh).
Technical Fouls: None.
|North Alabama
|38
|40
|—
|78
|NJIT
|35
|39
|—
|74
A_328 (3,500).
View Comments