FG FT Reb
NORTH DAKOTA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Walter 37 3-8 5-5 1-7 1 4 11
Rebraca 32 4-12 3-6 2-6 2 3 11
Brown 38 4-7 2-2 0-3 2 2 13
Stewart 34 5-14 8-12 0-5 5 4 21
Allen-Eikens 27 5-15 2-3 3-5 2 4 14
Danielson 15 0-0 2-2 0-2 0 2 2
Urbonavicius 9 0-1 2-2 0-3 1 1 2
Igbanugo 8 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 21-57 24-32 6-31 13 22 74

Percentages: FG .368, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Brown 3-4, Stewart 3-7, Allen-Eikens 2-6, Walter 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Allen-Eikens, Walter).

Turnovers: 8 (Allen-Eikens 4, Brown, Rebraca, Stewart, Walter).

Steals: 6 (Stewart 3, Brown, Rebraca, Walter).

Technical Fouls: coach Paul Sather, 9:34 second.

FG FT Reb
SOUTH DAKOTA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hagedorn 33 5-9 5-5 0-8 1 4 17
Kelley 36 4-9 2-4 0-3 5 2 12
Peterson 33 6-9 2-2 1-2 0 5 14
Simpson 30 2-8 0-0 0-2 1 4 5
Umude 29 5-12 3-5 0-5 2 3 15
Armstrong 15 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Goodrick 14 2-3 4-5 2-5 1 3 8
Chisom 7 0-3 0-0 1-2 0 3 0
Kamateros 3 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 2 0
Totals 200 24-55 16-21 5-28 11 27 71

Percentages: FG .436, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Hagedorn 2-4, Kelley 2-4, Umude 2-4, Simpson 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Simpson, Umude).

Turnovers: 10 (Hagedorn 3, Simpson 3, Kelley 2, Peterson 2).

Steals: 5 (Umude 3, Kelley 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

North Dakota 38 36 74
South Dakota 38 33 71

A_6,414 (12,000).