https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NORTHEASTERN-65-COLL-OF-CHARLESTON-51-15059231.php
NORTHEASTERN 65, COLL. OF CHARLESTON 51
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLL. OF CHARLESTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McManus
|19
|4-5
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|1
|9
|Miller
|23
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|6
|Galloway
|19
|3-6
|0-1
|0-2
|2
|2
|8
|Jasper
|30
|3-9
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|10
|Riller
|35
|4-12
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|2
|9
|Epps
|26
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Tucker
|20
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|2
|Smart
|17
|0-0
|3-4
|1-6
|0
|2
|3
|Richard
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-47
|6-8
|1-20
|8
|14
|51
Percentages: FG .404, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Jasper 2-4, Miller 2-4, Galloway 2-5, Riller 1-2, McManus 0-1, Richard 0-1, Epps 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Riller).
Turnovers: 17 (Jasper 3, McManus 3, Riller 3, Galloway 2, Miller 2, Tucker 2, Richard, Smart).
Steals: 6 (Galloway 2, Epps, Jasper, Miller, Smart).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTHEASTERN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brace
|35
|4-10
|4-4
|0-8
|1
|1
|13
|Roland
|35
|7-15
|2-2
|1-5
|3
|1
|17
|Walker
|35
|4-8
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|1
|11
|Boursiquot
|28
|9-11
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|2
|18
|Walters
|20
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Smith
|22
|1-5
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|1
|3
|Strong
|9
|0-2
|1-3
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Eboigbodin
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|0
|Franklin
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Murphy
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Cubrilo
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Emanga
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-54
|9-11
|6-34
|10
|10
|65
Percentages: FG .481, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Smith 1-2, Walker 1-4, Brace 1-6, Roland 1-7, Franklin 0-1, Strong 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 11 (Brace 3, Roland 2, Walker 2, Walters 2, Boursiquot, Smith).
Steals: 9 (Roland 2, Walker 2, Walters 2, Boursiquot, Brace, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Coll. of Charleston
|33
|18
|—
|51
|Northeastern
|33
|32
|—
|65
A_1,473 (6,000).
View Comments