NY Giants
Published
Statistics after 13 games
|
|
|
|COMP
|
|AVG
|
|TD
|
|INT
|
|
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Jones
|370
|228
|61.6
|2374
|6.42
|18
|4.9
|11
|3.0
|75t
|84.0
|Manning
|119
|71
|59.7
|759
|6.38
|4
|3.4
|2
|1.7
|55t
|82.6
|TEAM
|489
|299
|61.1
|2836
|6.41
|22
|4.5
|13
|2.7
|75t
|83
|OPPONENTS
|437
|294
|67.3
|3403
|8.24
|24
|5.5
|10
|2.3
|62
|101
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Barkley
|154
|610
|4.0
|59
|2
|Jones
|39
|241
|6.2
|26
|2
|Gallman
|29
|110
|3.8
|22
|2
|Hilliman
|30
|91
|3.0
|10
|0
|S.Shepard
|6
|72
|12.0
|23
|0
|Penny
|14
|41
|2.9
|6
|0
|Fowler III
|1
|20
|20.0
|20
|0
|Tate
|1
|16
|16.0
|16
|0
|Engram
|3
|7
|2.3
|5
|0
|Manning
|4
|7
|1.8
|6
|0
|Allen
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|TEAM
|282
|1219
|4.3
|59
|6
|OPPONENTS
|387
|1489
|3.8
|41
|14
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Engram
|44
|467
|10.6
|75t
|3
|Slayton
|42
|659
|15.7
|55t
|7
|Barkley
|41
|292
|7.1
|65
|1
|S.Shepard
|37
|350
|9.5
|36
|2
|Tate
|37
|461
|12.5
|64t
|4
|Fowler III
|23
|193
|8.4
|17
|0
|Ellison
|18
|167
|9.3
|31
|1
|Latimer
|16
|223
|13.9
|43
|1
|K.Smith
|14
|97
|6.9
|32
|1
|Gallman
|11
|102
|9.3
|21
|1
|Core
|3
|28
|9.3
|11
|0
|Hilliman
|3
|1
|0.3
|5
|0
|Jones
|3
|38
|12.7
|28
|1
|R.Shepard
|3
|25
|8.3
|12
|0
|Penny
|2
|9
|4.5
|9
|0
|Scott
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Simonson
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|TEAM
|299
|3133
|10.5
|75t
|22
|OPPONENTS
|294
|3601
|12.2
|62
|24
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Jenkins
|4
|84
|21.0
|62
|0
|Connelly
|2
|18
|9.0
|13
|0
|Peppers
|1
|32
|32.0
|32t
|1
|Love
|1
|30
|30.0
|30
|0
|Bethea
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Ogletree
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|10
|171
|17.1
|62
|1
|OPPONENTS
|13
|119
|9.2
|29
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Golden
|8.5
|Ximines
|4.0
|Carter
|3.5
|Lawrence
|2.5
|Tomlinson
|2.5
|Pierre
|2.0
|Mayo
|1.5
|Connelly
|1.0
|Haley
|1.0
|McIntosh
|1.0
|Ogletree
|1.0
|Skipper
|0.5
|TEAM
|29.0
|OPPONENTS
|37.0
|
|
|
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|
|
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Dixon
|55
|2577
|46.9
|43.7
|22
|62
|1
|TEAM
|56
|2577
|46.0
|42.9
|22
|62
|1
|OPPONENTS
|56
|2509
|44.8
|39.5
|21
|66
|1
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Peppers
|4
|
|49
|12.3
|40
|0
|Jones
|8
|
|96
|12.0
|60
|0
|Tate
|7
|
|72
|10.3
|17
|0
|Scott
|2
|
|20
|10.0
|12
|0
|TEAM
|21
|
|237
|11.3
|60
|0
|OPPONENTS
|22
|
|133
|6.0
|17
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Ballentine
|10
|256
|25.6
|52
|0
|Latimer
|17
|396
|23.3
|50
|0
|Peppers
|1
|23
|23.0
|23
|0
|Slayton
|9
|189
|21.0
|30
|0
|Ximines
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|TEAM
|38
|869
|22.9
|52
|0
|OPPONENTS
|16
|277
|17.3
|33
|0
|
|
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Barkley
|1
|2
|0
|Bethea
|0
|0
|2
|Gallman
|1
|0
|0
|Golden
|0
|0
|1
|Hilliman
|2
|0
|0
|Jones
|15
|2
|0
|Jones
|3
|3
|0
|Manning
|3
|0
|0
|Mayo
|0
|0
|1
|Penny
|0
|1
|0
|Scott
|0
|1
|0
|Skipper
|0
|0
|1
|K.Smith
|1
|1
|0
|Solder
|0
|1
|0
|Tate
|1
|0
|0
|Zeitler
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|27
|12
|5
|OPPONENTS
|12
|5
|15
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|34
|114
|54
|45
|0
|247
|OPPONENTS
|95
|101
|71
|89
|6
|362
|
|TOUCHDOWNS
|
|
|
|
|
|LONG
|
|
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Rosas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|15
|45
|0
|57
|Slayton
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Tate
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Barkley
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Engram
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Gallman
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Jones
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|S.Shepard
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Ellison
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Jones
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Latimer
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Penny
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Peppers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|K.Smith
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Fowler III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM
|30
|6
|22
|0
|11
|15
|45
|0
|213
|OPPONENTS
|40
|14
|24
|0
|21
|27
|53
|1
|305
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Rosas
|0/
|0
|7/
|7
|4/
|5
|1/
|4
|0/
|0
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|7/
|7
|4/
|5
|1/
|4
|0/
|0
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|7/
|7
|6/
|7
|5/
|7
|4/
|7