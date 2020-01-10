https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Nashville-5-Chicago-2-14964115.php
Nashville 5, Chicago 2
|Nashville
|3
|0
|2
|—
|5
|Chicago
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Period_1, Nashville, Arvidsson 10 (Josi, Forsberg), 3:16. 2, Nashville, Blackwell 1 (Trenin), 8:22. 3, Nashville, Duchene 10 (Ekholm), 16:55.
Second Period_4, Chicago, Kubalik 14 (Keith, Toews), 6:43.
Third Period_5, Chicago, DeBrincat 11 (Toews, Kane), 5:32 (pp). 6, Nashville, Bonino 14, 19:23 (en). 7, Nashville, Rinne 1, 19:38 (en).
Shots on Goal_Nashville 12-13-5_30. Chicago 10-7-14_31.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; Chicago 1 of 3.
Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 15-9-3 (31 shots-29 saves). Chicago, Crawford 7-13-2 (28-25).
A_21,440 (19,717). T_2:22.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Ryan Daisy.
View Comments