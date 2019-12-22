New England 24, Buffalo 17
|Buffalo
|3
|7
|7
|0
|—
|17
|New England
|7
|3
|3
|11
|—
|24
Buf_FG Hauschka 35, 9:16. Drive: 7 plays, 14 yards, 3:15. Key Play: Allen 2 run on 3rd-and-1.
NE_LaCosse 8 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 1:50. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 7:26. Key Plays: Bolden kick return to New England 25; Michel 12 run; Brady 9 pass to Harry on 3rd-and-2; Brady 6 pass to Watson on 3rd-and-2.
NE_FG Folk 36, 5:04. Drive: 17 plays, 81 yards, 8:58. Key Plays: Brady 17 pass to Edelman on 3rd-and-4; Brady 10 pass to Sanu; J.White 4 run on 3rd-and-2; Harry 18 run; Brady 12 pass to Harry; J.White 1 run on 3rd-and-2; Michel 1 run on 4th-and-1; Brady 12 pass to Edelman on 3rd-and-14.
Buf_Dawkins 1 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), :01. Drive: 6 plays, 59 yards, 00:32. Key Plays: Allen 16 run; Allen 33 pass to Knox.
NE_FG Folk 51, 9:54. Drive: 7 plays, 44 yards, 3:16. Key Plays: Brady 31 pass to Burkhead; Brady 10 pass to Sanu on 3rd-and-18.
Buf_Brown 53 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 7:25. Drive: 5 plays, 64 yards, 2:29. Key Plays: A.Roberts kick return to Buffalo 36; Singletary 5 run on 3rd-and-1.
NE_FG Folk 20, 10:45. Drive: 11 plays, 77 yards, 6:40. Key Plays: Michel 25 run; Brady 15 pass to Meyers; Brady 23 pass to Burkhead; Brady 11 pass to Meyers; Brady 5 pass to Burkhead on 3rd-and-5; Brady 3 run on 3rd-and-5.
NE_Burkhead 1 run (Edelman pass from Brady), 5:06. Drive: 7 plays, 59 yards, 3:55. Key Plays: Brady 30 pass to Edelman; Brady 3 run on 3rd-and-1.
A_65,878.
|Buf
|NE
|FIRST DOWNS
|14
|23
|Rushing
|6
|10
|Passing
|8
|11
|Penalty
|0
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|2-11
|7-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-2
|1-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|268
|414
|Total Plays
|53
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|6.1
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|92
|143
|Rushes
|23
|35
|Avg per rush
|4.0
|4.1
|NET YARDS PASSING
|176
|271
|Sacked-Yds lost
|4-32
|0-0
|Gross-Yds passing
|208
|271
|Completed-Att.
|13-26
|26-33
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.9
|8.2
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-1-0
|6-5-4
|PUNTS-Avg.
|6-44.3
|2-46.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|74
|92
|Punt Returns
|1-17
|3-17
|Kickoff Returns
|2-57
|3-75
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|7-46
|3-30
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|21:08
|38:52
RUSHING_Buffalo, Singletary 15-46, Allen 7-43, Brown 1-3. New England, Michel 21-96, Burkhead 5-20, Harry 2-18, White 3-5, Brady 4-4.
PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 13-26-0-208. New England, Brady 26-33-0-271.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Beasley 7-108, McKenzie 2-11, Brown 1-53, Knox 1-33, Singletary 1-2, Dawkins 1-1. New England, Edelman 5-72, Burkhead 4-77, White 4-24, Meyers 3-25, Sanu 3-24, Watson 3-15, Harry 2-21, LaCosse 1-8, Michel 1-5.
PUNT RETURNS_Buffalo, Roberts 1-17. New England, Sanu 3-17.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Buffalo, Roberts 2-57. New England, Bolden 3-75.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Buffalo, Poyer 10-1-0, Milano 9-3-0, Hyde 6-1-0, Edmunds 5-4-0, T.Johnson 4-1-0, Alexander 3-2-0, Lotulelei 3-2-0, K.Johnson 3-0-0, Phillips 3-0-0, Murphy 2-3-0, Oliver 2-2-0, Wallace 2-1-0, Lawson 2-0-0, Hughes 0-1-0. New England, Jackson 6-0-0, D.McCourty 5-1-0, Chung 4-1-0, Guy 3-3-1, Collins 3-3-0, Van Noy 3-1-0, Hightower 2-3-1.5, Simon 1-2-1, Shelton 1-2-0, Butler 1-1-.5, Gilmore 1-0-0, Harmon 1-0-0, Williams 1-0-0, Winovich 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Buffalo, None. New England, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee John Hussey, Ump Alan Eck, HL Kevin Codey, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Allen Baynes, SJ Jabir Walker, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay Terri Valenti.