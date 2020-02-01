https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-Jersey-Devils-Stax-15022308.php
New Jersey Devils Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 1, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|21
|Kyle Palmieri
|46
|17
|16
|33
|4
|41
|8
|0
|3
|110
|.155
|F
|97
|Nikita Gusev
|47
|9
|22
|31
|-14
|12
|3
|0
|1
|112
|.080
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|45
|12
|19
|31
|-10
|10
|2
|1
|1
|97
|.124
|F
|20
|Blake Coleman
|50
|19
|8
|27
|-2
|34
|0
|3
|1
|153
|.124
|F
|91
|Taylor Hall
|30
|6
|19
|25
|-11
|20
|2
|0
|0
|109
|.055
|D
|45
|Sami Vatanen
|46
|5
|18
|23
|-12
|22
|1
|0
|0
|94
|.053
|F
|37
|Pavel Zacha
|46
|5
|16
|21
|-17
|8
|1
|1
|0
|62
|.081
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|42
|9
|10
|19
|-7
|6
|0
|0
|1
|65
|.138
|F
|17
|Wayne Simmonds
|50
|5
|14
|19
|-15
|56
|3
|0
|0
|97
|.052
|F
|19
|Travis Zajac
|50
|6
|13
|19
|-7
|24
|0
|1
|1
|50
|.120
|D
|8
|Will Butcher
|47
|4
|14
|18
|-8
|6
|0
|0
|1
|56
|.071
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|50
|6
|12
|18
|-18
|38
|1
|0
|1
|84
|.071
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|42
|6
|11
|17
|-13
|6
|3
|0
|2
|91
|.066
|F
|44
|Miles Wood
|50
|7
|9
|16
|-17
|49
|0
|0
|1
|105
|.067
|D
|76
|P.K. Subban
|50
|6
|5
|11
|-16
|53
|1
|0
|2
|126
|.048
|D
|6
|Andy Greene
|46
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.025
|F
|90
|Jesper Boqvist
|34
|4
|0
|4
|-10
|8
|1
|0
|0
|41
|.098
|F
|16
|Kevin Rooney
|30
|2
|2
|4
|1
|11
|0
|1
|0
|25
|.080
|D
|5
|Connor Carrick
|11
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|15
|John Hayden
|27
|2
|1
|3
|-1
|44
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.080
|D
|7
|Matt Tennyson
|19
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|41
|Michael McLeod
|5
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|25
|Mirco Mueller
|32
|1
|1
|2
|-11
|19
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.048
|F
|36
|Ben Street
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|43
|Brett Seney
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|2
|Colton White
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|50
|132
|227
|359
|-186
|514
|26
|7
|15
|1590
|.083
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|50
|177
|298
|475
|158
|483
|35
|8
|27
|1588
|.111
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|37
|2078
|3.0
|15
|12
|7
|1
|104
|1079
|0.904
|0
|0
|0
|70
|Louis Domingue
|11
|442
|3.67
|3
|5
|0
|0
|27
|230
|0.883
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Cory Schneider
|9
|439
|4.65
|0
|6
|1
|0
|34
|230
|0.852
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Gilles Senn
|2
|70
|3.43
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|41
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|50
|3050
|3.38
|18
|24
|8
|1
|169
|1580
|.889
|132
|227
|514
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|50
|3050
|2.52
|32
|13
|5
|6
|126
|1584
|.917
|177
|298
|483
