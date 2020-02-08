https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-Jersey-Devils-Stax-15040635.php
New Jersey Devils Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 8, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|21
|Kyle Palmieri
|49
|19
|16
|35
|3
|41
|10
|0
|3
|116
|.164
|F
|13
|Nico Hischier
|46
|13
|19
|32
|-9
|10
|2
|1
|1
|99
|.131
|F
|97
|Nikita Gusev
|50
|9
|22
|31
|-16
|12
|3
|0
|1
|118
|.076
|F
|20
|Blake Coleman
|53
|20
|10
|30
|-3
|34
|0
|3
|2
|168
|.119
|F
|91
|Taylor Hall
|30
|6
|19
|25
|-11
|20
|2
|0
|0
|109
|.055
|D
|45
|Sami Vatanen
|47
|5
|18
|23
|-12
|22
|1
|0
|0
|95
|.053
|F
|37
|Pavel Zacha
|49
|6
|17
|23
|-13
|8
|1
|2
|0
|67
|.090
|F
|63
|Jesper Bratt
|45
|10
|12
|22
|-6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|71
|.141
|D
|28
|Damon Severson
|53
|7
|14
|21
|-15
|40
|2
|0
|1
|86
|.081
|F
|19
|Travis Zajac
|53
|6
|14
|20
|-8
|24
|0
|1
|1
|54
|.111
|D
|8
|Will Butcher
|50
|4
|15
|19
|-8
|6
|0
|0
|1
|59
|.068
|F
|17
|Wayne Simmonds
|53
|5
|14
|19
|-15
|56
|3
|0
|0
|99
|.051
|F
|44
|Miles Wood
|53
|10
|9
|19
|-14
|49
|0
|0
|1
|110
|.091
|F
|86
|Jack Hughes
|45
|6
|12
|18
|-18
|6
|3
|0
|2
|95
|.063
|D
|76
|P.K. Subban
|52
|6
|6
|12
|-17
|59
|1
|0
|2
|128
|.047
|D
|6
|Andy Greene
|49
|1
|8
|9
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.023
|F
|16
|Kevin Rooney
|33
|3
|3
|6
|3
|16
|0
|2
|0
|28
|.107
|F
|90
|Jesper Boqvist
|34
|4
|0
|4
|-10
|8
|1
|0
|0
|41
|.098
|D
|25
|Mirco Mueller
|34
|1
|3
|4
|-9
|19
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.048
|D
|5
|Connor Carrick
|14
|0
|3
|3
|-2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|F
|15
|John Hayden
|30
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|53
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.074
|D
|7
|Matt Tennyson
|19
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|41
|Michael McLeod
|5
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|36
|Ben Street
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|14
|Joey Anderson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|43
|Brett Seney
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|2
|Colton White
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|53
|143
|242
|385
|-182
|540
|29
|9
|16
|1664
|.086
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|53
|184
|308
|492
|151
|515
|35
|9
|28
|1701
|.108
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|38
|2138
|2.92
|16
|12
|7
|2
|104
|1125
|0.908
|0
|1
|0
|70
|Louis Domingue
|13
|568
|3.59
|3
|5
|2
|0
|34
|297
|0.886
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Cory Schneider
|9
|439
|4.65
|0
|6
|1
|0
|34
|230
|0.852
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Gilles Senn
|2
|70
|3.43
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|41
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|53
|3237
|3.32
|19
|24
|10
|2
|176
|1693
|.892
|143
|242
|540
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|53
|3237
|2.58
|34
|14
|5
|6
|137
|1658
|.914
|184
|308
|515
