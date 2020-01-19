AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Ingram 38 34.7 339-709 .478 95-237 201-235 .855 974 25.6
Holiday 34 35.6 266-608 .438 67-196 68-96 .708 667 19.6
Redick 38 28.5 187-415 .451 120-258 106-119 .891 600 15.8
Ball 35 30.7 162-411 .394 80-225 22-44 .500 426 12.2
Hart 36 28.8 131-321 .408 77-223 46-62 .742 385 10.7
Moore 31 21.5 127-299 .425 46-118 21-34 .618 321 10.4
Favors 25 24.2 112-180 .622 1-4 19-33 .576 244 9.8
Hayes 40 20.0 132-199 .663 1-4 88-139 .633 353 8.8
Okafor 24 16.6 83-136 .610 1-2 37-57 .649 204 8.5
Jackson 34 13.9 77-194 .397 26-88 34-44 .773 214 6.3
Alexander-Walker 34 13.7 75-214 .350 40-114 17-28 .607 207 6.1
Melli 32 15.1 59-138 .428 28-85 30-37 .811 176 5.5
Williams 35 22.3 49-143 .343 25-96 9-24 .375 132 3.8
Cheatham 3 10.3 2-5 .400 0-1 0-0 .000 4 1.3
Gray 2 11.5 1-2 .500 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
Miller 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Williamson 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 43 242.9 1802-3974 .453 607-1651 698-952 .733 4909 114.2
OPPONENTS 43 242.9 1826-3903 .468 534-1453 873-1103 .791 5059 117.7

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Ingram 35 223 258 6.8 164 4.3 111 0 36 117 30
Holiday 45 120 165 4.9 221 6.5 72 0 58 105 25
Redick 8 101 109 2.9 76 2.0 57 0 13 43 6
Ball 41 158 199 5.7 220 6.3 68 0 43 98 13
Hart 36 182 218 6.1 52 1.4 103 0 39 45 12
Moore 23 73 96 3.1 56 1.8 53 0 20 24 5
Favors 85 168 253 10.1 52 2.1 57 0 15 32 28
Hayes 73 116 189 4.7 40 1.0 118 0 21 33 47
Okafor 43 68 111 4.6 35 1.5 61 0 5 35 19
Jackson 10 34 44 1.3 29 .9 50 0 11 30 2
Alexander-Walker 7 66 73 2.1 66 1.9 42 0 10 34 6
Melli 16 58 74 2.3 31 1.0 55 0 20 23 5
Williams 49 129 178 5.1 53 1.5 81 0 25 21 21
Cheatham 1 5 6 2.0 2 .7 5 0 0 3 1
Gray 1 1 2 1.0 2 1.0 1 0 0 5 0
Miller 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Williamson 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 473 1502 1975 45.9 1099 25.6 934 0 316 670 220
OPPONENTS 423 1549 1972 45.9 1056 24.6 880 0 355 628 186