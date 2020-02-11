https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-Orleans-Pelicans-Stax-15047019.php
New Orleans Pelicans Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ingram
|47
|34.1
|401-847
|.473
|118-295
|249-289
|.862
|1169
|24.9
|Williamson
|8
|26.9
|62-108
|.574
|4-9
|30-51
|.588
|158
|19.8
|Holiday
|44
|34.7
|336-766
|.439
|90-258
|94-130
|.723
|856
|19.5
|Redick
|48
|27.2
|231-508
|.455
|144-314
|134-150
|.893
|740
|15.4
|Ball
|45
|31.9
|200-503
|.398
|105-291
|29-52
|.558
|534
|11.9
|Hart
|46
|28.2
|167-400
|.418
|96-271
|56-74
|.757
|486
|10.6
|Moore
|40
|20.1
|156-365
|.427
|54-145
|25-39
|.641
|391
|9.8
|Favors
|34
|24.1
|147-235
|.626
|1-5
|32-53
|.604
|327
|9.6
|Hayes
|50
|18.2
|148-225
|.658
|1-4
|102-164
|.622
|399
|8.0
|Okafor
|27
|15.6
|88-144
|.611
|1-2
|37-58
|.638
|214
|7.9
|Melli
|41
|15.3
|86-188
|.457
|45-118
|30-39
|.769
|247
|6.0
|Jackson
|42
|13.2
|85-214
|.397
|29-98
|42-54
|.778
|241
|5.7
|Alexander-Walker
|40
|12.5
|77-225
|.342
|40-117
|17-28
|.607
|211
|5.3
|Williams
|35
|22.3
|49-143
|.343
|25-96
|9-24
|.375
|132
|3.8
|Cheatham
|3
|10.3
|2-5
|.400
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|4
|1.3
|Gray
|2
|11.5
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|TEAM
|53
|242.4
|2236-4878
|.458
|753-2024
|886-1205
|.735
|6111
|115.3
|OPPONENTS
|53
|242.4
|2264-4866
|.465
|641-1794
|1043-1324
|.788
|6212
|117.2
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ingram
|41
|259
|300
|6.4
|199
|4.2
|133
|0
|45
|140
|35
|Williamson
|26
|34
|60
|7.5
|16
|2.0
|14
|0
|6
|23
|3
|Holiday
|56
|150
|206
|4.7
|280
|6.4
|94
|0
|75
|129
|38
|Redick
|9
|119
|128
|2.7
|94
|2.0
|76
|0
|17
|58
|8
|Ball
|52
|221
|273
|6.1
|302
|6.7
|84
|0
|59
|131
|20
|Hart
|45
|248
|293
|6.4
|71
|1.5
|123
|0
|51
|54
|19
|Moore
|27
|77
|104
|2.6
|62
|1.6
|63
|0
|21
|30
|7
|Favors
|110
|231
|341
|10.0
|62
|1.8
|76
|0
|19
|45
|35
|Hayes
|81
|136
|217
|4.3
|47
|.9
|134
|0
|22
|40
|51
|Okafor
|46
|71
|117
|4.3
|36
|1.3
|62
|0
|7
|36
|19
|Melli
|22
|86
|108
|2.6
|44
|1.1
|78
|0
|24
|29
|10
|Jackson
|15
|39
|54
|1.3
|31
|.7
|57
|0
|15
|38
|4
|Alexander-Walker
|7
|72
|79
|2.0
|74
|1.9
|45
|0
|11
|40
|7
|Williams
|49
|129
|178
|5.1
|53
|1.5
|81
|0
|25
|21
|21
|Cheatham
|1
|5
|6
|2.0
|2
|.7
|5
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Gray
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|TEAM
|588
|1878
|2466
|46.5
|1375
|25.9
|1126
|0
|397
|851
|278
|OPPONENTS
|535
|1878
|2413
|45.5
|1294
|24.4
|1089
|1
|448
|765
|234
