Statistics after 14 games

COMP AVG TD INT
PASSING ATT. COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE
Brees 310 235 75.8 2447 7.89 21 6.8 4 1.3 49 115.3
Bridgewater 195 132 67.7 1370 7.03 9 4.6 2 1.0 45 98.9
T.Hill 4 2 50.0 35 8.75 0 0.0 0 0.0 18 80.2
Kamara 1 1 100.0 13 13.0 0 0.0 0 0.0 13 118.8
TEAM 510 370 72.5 3705 7.58 30 5.9 6 1.2 49 108
OPPONENTS 527 328 62.2 3332 6.89 24 4.6 11 2.1 75t 89
RUSHING ATT. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Kamara 152 678 4.5 30 1
Murray 122 562 4.6 30t 5
T.Hill 23 141 6.1 30t 1
Washington 6 58 9.7 31 0
Bridgewater 25 34 1.4 11 0
Line 7 20 2.9 5 0
Ginn 3 18 6.0 12 0
Harris 2 18 9.0 10 0
Zenner 1 1 1.0 1 0
Brees 5 0 0.0 2 1
Thomas 1 -9 -9.0 -9 0
TEAM 347 1521 4.4 31 8
OPPONENTS 301 1271 4.2 32 10
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Thomas 133 1552 11.7 49 8
Kamara 73 485 6.6 41 1
Cook 38 577 15.2 40 6
Murray 31 210 6.8 30 1
Ginn 29 411 14.2 45 2
J.Hill 22 191 8.7 29 3
T.Hill 16 168 10.5 36 5
Smith 12 165 13.8 28 4
Line 6 36 6.0 12 0
Harris 5 24 4.8 13 0
Arnold 2 25 12.5 19 0
Carr 1 9 9.0 9 0
Washington 1 6 6.0 6 0
Zenner 1 6 6.0 6 0
TEAM 370 3865 10.4 49 30
OPPONENTS 328 3630 11.1 75t 24
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
M.Williams 4 56 14.0 55t 1
Gardner-Johnson 1 28 28.0 28 0
Bell 1 19 19.0 19 0
Tuttle 1 19 19.0 19 0
Robertson 1 3 3.0 3 0
Davis 1 1 1.0 1 0
Lattimore 1 0 0.0 0 0
P.Williams 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 11 126 11.5 55t 1
OPPONENTS 6 16 2.7 14 0
SACKS NO.
Jordan 13.5
Davenport 6.0
Hendrickson 4.5
Davis 3.0
Onyemata 3.0
Brown 2.0
Edwards 2.0
Rankins 2.0
Bell 1.5
Anzalone 1.0
Granderson 1.0
Robertson 1.0
Tuttle 1.0
P.Williams 1.0
Klein 0.5
TEAM 44.0
OPPONENTS 21.0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
Morstead 49 2243 45.8 42.8 25 64 0
TEAM 49 2243 45.8 42.8 25 64 0
OPPONENTS 59 2500 42.4 36.5 13 66 1
PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD
Harris 30 298 9.9 53t 1
Kamara 4 30 7.5 27 0
TEAM 34 328 9.6 53t 1
OPPONENTS 19 125 6.6 32 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Harris 20 494 24.7 51 0
T.Hill 1 12 12.0 12 0
Vander Laan 1 8 8.0 8 0
Ginn 1 0 0.0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 23 514 22.3 51 0
OPPONENTS 16 458 28.6 102t 1
OFF. DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIES FUM REC. REC.
Armstead 0 1 0
Bell 0 0 5
Bridgewater 1 0 0
Cook 0 1 0
Gray 0 0 1
Harris 2 1 0
J.Hill 0 1 0
Jordan 0 0 1
Kamara 4 0 0
Klein 0 0 1
Thomas 1 0 0
TEAM 8 4 8
OPPONENTS 13 5 2
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 75 109 102 92 0 378
OPPONENTS 46 85 67 105 0 303
TOUCHDOWNS LONG
SCORING TOT RUS REC RET XP XPA FG FGA FG SAF TOT
Lutz 0 0 0 0 37 38 31 35 58 0 130
Thomas 8 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 48
Cook 6 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 36
T.Hill 6 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 36
Murray 6 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 36
Smith 4 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24
J.Hill 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
Ginn 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Kamara 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Bell 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Brees 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Harris 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
M.Williams 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
TEAM 41 8 30 2 37 38 31 35 58 1 341
OPPONENTS 35 10 24 1 28 31 21 23 55 0 273
FIELD GOALS 1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+
Lutz 1/ 1 9/ 9 6/ 6 12/ 14 3/ 6
TEAM 1/ 1 9/ 9 6/ 6 12/ 14 3/ 6
OPPONENTS 0/ 0 4/ 5 7/ 7 7/ 8 3/ 3