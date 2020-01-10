THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, JAN. 10, 2020

New York Rangers
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 10 Artemi Panarin 43 24 37 61 21 12 6 0 3 132 .182
F 16 Ryan Strome 43 12 29 41 10 38 1 0 3 71 .169
D 77 Anthony DeAngelo 43 11 25 36 7 23 3 0 3 93 .118
F 93 Mika Zibanejad 30 17 18 35 3 6 6 3 3 100 .170
F 20 Chris Kreider 43 14 15 29 4 42 5 0 1 98 .143
F 89 Pavel Buchnevich 43 7 17 24 -3 12 1 0 0 79 .089
D 23 Adam Fox 43 5 19 24 4 16 1 0 2 75 .067
D 8 Jacob Trouba 43 6 15 21 -4 20 3 0 1 114 .053
F 17 Jesper Fast 42 7 11 18 12 14 0 2 0 51 .137
D 76 Brady Skjei 42 6 12 18 1 35 0 0 0 88 .068
F 24 Kaapo Kakko 39 7 9 16 -17 12 2 0 1 63 .111
F 72 Filip Chytil 34 10 4 14 2 8 1 0 2 70 .143
F 48 Brendan Lemieux 35 5 8 13 -8 87 1 1 0 56 .089
F 21 Brett Howden 43 5 6 11 -8 12 0 0 2 47 .106
D 55 Ryan Lindgren 33 1 7 8 3 29 0 0 0 24 .042
D 42 Brendan Smith 42 3 3 6 -9 33 0 1 0 29 .103
D 18 Marc Staal 27 2 4 6 4 12 0 0 0 24 .083
D 25 Libor Hajek 27 0 5 5 -2 12 0 0 0 22 .000
F 14 Greg McKegg 30 1 3 4 -2 13 0 1 0 22 .045
F 28 Lias Andersson 17 0 1 1 -8 4 0 0 0 13 .000
F 26 Tim Gettinger 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
F 38 Micheal Haley 18 1 0 1 -5 45 0 0 0 9 .111
F 28 Phillip Di Giuseppe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 29 Steven Fogarty 6 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 90 Vladislav Namestnikov 2 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 3 .000
F 15 Boo Nieves 4 0 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 43 144 249 393 5 511 30 8 21 1290 .112
OPPONENT TOTALS 43 142 223 365 -31 454 33 4 20 1502 .095

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
30 Henrik Lundqvist 24 1355 3.1 9 9 3 0 70 774 0.91 0 0 2
40 Alexandar Georgiev 20 1097 3.17 10 9 1 2 58 639 0.909 0 0 0
31 Igor Shesterkin 2 119 3.03 2 0 0 0 6 81 0.926 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 43 2596 3.12 21 18 4 2 134 1494 .905 144 249 511
OPPONENT TOTALS 43 2596 3.19 22 18 3 0 137 1283 .888 142 223 454