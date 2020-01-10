https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-York-Rangers-Stax-14964952.php
New York Rangers Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, JAN. 10, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|10
|Artemi Panarin
|43
|24
|37
|61
|21
|12
|6
|0
|3
|132
|.182
|F
|16
|Ryan Strome
|43
|12
|29
|41
|10
|38
|1
|0
|3
|71
|.169
|D
|77
|Anthony DeAngelo
|43
|11
|25
|36
|7
|23
|3
|0
|3
|93
|.118
|F
|93
|Mika Zibanejad
|30
|17
|18
|35
|3
|6
|6
|3
|3
|100
|.170
|F
|20
|Chris Kreider
|43
|14
|15
|29
|4
|42
|5
|0
|1
|98
|.143
|F
|89
|Pavel Buchnevich
|43
|7
|17
|24
|-3
|12
|1
|0
|0
|79
|.089
|D
|23
|Adam Fox
|43
|5
|19
|24
|4
|16
|1
|0
|2
|75
|.067
|D
|8
|Jacob Trouba
|43
|6
|15
|21
|-4
|20
|3
|0
|1
|114
|.053
|F
|17
|Jesper Fast
|42
|7
|11
|18
|12
|14
|0
|2
|0
|51
|.137
|D
|76
|Brady Skjei
|42
|6
|12
|18
|1
|35
|0
|0
|0
|88
|.068
|F
|24
|Kaapo Kakko
|39
|7
|9
|16
|-17
|12
|2
|0
|1
|63
|.111
|F
|72
|Filip Chytil
|34
|10
|4
|14
|2
|8
|1
|0
|2
|70
|.143
|F
|48
|Brendan Lemieux
|35
|5
|8
|13
|-8
|87
|1
|1
|0
|56
|.089
|F
|21
|Brett Howden
|43
|5
|6
|11
|-8
|12
|0
|0
|2
|47
|.106
|D
|55
|Ryan Lindgren
|33
|1
|7
|8
|3
|29
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.042
|D
|42
|Brendan Smith
|42
|3
|3
|6
|-9
|33
|0
|1
|0
|29
|.103
|D
|18
|Marc Staal
|27
|2
|4
|6
|4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.083
|D
|25
|Libor Hajek
|27
|0
|5
|5
|-2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.000
|F
|14
|Greg McKegg
|30
|1
|3
|4
|-2
|13
|0
|1
|0
|22
|.045
|F
|28
|Lias Andersson
|17
|0
|1
|1
|-8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|26
|Tim Gettinger
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|38
|Micheal Haley
|18
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|45
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|28
|Phillip Di Giuseppe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|29
|Steven Fogarty
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|90
|Vladislav Namestnikov
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|15
|Boo Nieves
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|43
|144
|249
|393
|5
|511
|30
|8
|21
|1290
|.112
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|43
|142
|223
|365
|-31
|454
|33
|4
|20
|1502
|.095
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|30
|Henrik Lundqvist
|24
|1355
|3.1
|9
|9
|3
|0
|70
|774
|0.91
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Alexandar Georgiev
|20
|1097
|3.17
|10
|9
|1
|2
|58
|639
|0.909
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Igor Shesterkin
|2
|119
|3.03
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|81
|0.926
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|43
|2596
|3.12
|21
|18
|4
|2
|134
|1494
|.905
|144
|249
|511
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|43
|2596
|3.19
|22
|18
|3
|0
|137
|1283
|.888
|142
|223
|454
