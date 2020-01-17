https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-York-Rangers-Stax-14983442.php
New York Rangers Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, JAN. 17, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|10
|Artemi Panarin
|46
|26
|42
|68
|23
|14
|6
|0
|3
|142
|.183
|F
|16
|Ryan Strome
|46
|12
|30
|42
|10
|38
|1
|0
|3
|75
|.160
|D
|77
|Anthony DeAngelo
|46
|12
|25
|37
|5
|39
|3
|0
|3
|99
|.121
|F
|93
|Mika Zibanejad
|33
|18
|19
|37
|1
|8
|7
|3
|3
|107
|.168
|F
|20
|Chris Kreider
|46
|16
|15
|31
|2
|58
|6
|0
|2
|111
|.144
|D
|23
|Adam Fox
|46
|6
|20
|26
|9
|18
|1
|0
|3
|83
|.072
|F
|89
|Pavel Buchnevich
|46
|7
|18
|25
|-3
|14
|1
|0
|0
|84
|.083
|D
|8
|Jacob Trouba
|46
|7
|15
|22
|-6
|35
|4
|0
|1
|117
|.060
|F
|17
|Jesper Fast
|45
|8
|13
|21
|16
|14
|0
|2
|0
|53
|.151
|D
|76
|Brady Skjei
|45
|6
|14
|20
|0
|35
|0
|0
|0
|92
|.065
|F
|72
|Filip Chytil
|37
|11
|6
|17
|5
|8
|1
|0
|2
|75
|.147
|F
|24
|Kaapo Kakko
|42
|7
|9
|16
|-17
|12
|2
|0
|1
|67
|.104
|F
|48
|Brendan Lemieux
|35
|5
|8
|13
|-8
|87
|1
|1
|0
|56
|.089
|F
|21
|Brett Howden
|46
|6
|6
|12
|-5
|14
|0
|0
|2
|53
|.113
|D
|55
|Ryan Lindgren
|36
|1
|8
|9
|7
|31
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.042
|D
|42
|Brendan Smith
|45
|3
|3
|6
|-11
|58
|0
|1
|0
|31
|.097
|D
|18
|Marc Staal
|29
|2
|4
|6
|5
|16
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.071
|D
|25
|Libor Hajek
|28
|0
|5
|5
|-4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.000
|F
|14
|Greg McKegg
|33
|1
|3
|4
|-3
|13
|0
|1
|0
|25
|.040
|F
|28
|Lias Andersson
|17
|0
|1
|1
|-8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|F
|26
|Tim Gettinger
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|38
|Micheal Haley
|21
|1
|0
|1
|-7
|50
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|28
|Phillip Di Giuseppe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|29
|Steven Fogarty
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|90
|Vladislav Namestnikov
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|15
|Boo Nieves
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|46
|155
|265
|420
|11
|604
|33
|8
|23
|1377
|.113
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|46
|151
|239
|390
|-37
|522
|35
|4
|21
|1605
|.094
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|30
|Henrik Lundqvist
|25
|1415
|3.18
|9
|10
|3
|0
|75
|803
|0.907
|0
|0
|2
|40
|Alexandar Georgiev
|22
|1217
|3.06
|12
|9
|1
|2
|62
|713
|0.913
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Igor Shesterkin
|2
|119
|3.03
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|81
|0.926
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|46
|2776
|3.11
|23
|19
|4
|2
|143
|1597
|.906
|155
|265
|604
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|46
|2776
|3.22
|23
|20
|3
|0
|148
|1370
|.887
|151
|239
|522
