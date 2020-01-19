THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 19, 2020

New York Rangers
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 10 Artemi Panarin 46 26 42 68 23 14 6 0 3 142 .183
F 16 Ryan Strome 46 12 30 42 10 38 1 0 3 75 .160
D 77 Anthony DeAngelo 46 12 25 37 5 39 3 0 3 99 .121
F 93 Mika Zibanejad 33 18 19 37 1 8 7 3 3 107 .168
F 20 Chris Kreider 46 16 15 31 2 58 6 0 2 111 .144
D 23 Adam Fox 46 6 20 26 9 18 1 0 3 83 .072
F 89 Pavel Buchnevich 46 7 18 25 -3 14 1 0 0 84 .083
D 8 Jacob Trouba 46 7 15 22 -6 35 4 0 1 117 .060
F 17 Jesper Fast 45 8 13 21 16 14 0 2 0 53 .151
D 76 Brady Skjei 45 6 14 20 0 35 0 0 0 92 .065
F 72 Filip Chytil 37 11 6 17 5 8 1 0 2 75 .147
F 24 Kaapo Kakko 42 7 9 16 -17 12 2 0 1 67 .104
F 48 Brendan Lemieux 35 5 8 13 -8 87 1 1 0 56 .089
F 21 Brett Howden 46 6 6 12 -5 14 0 0 2 53 .113
D 55 Ryan Lindgren 36 1 8 9 7 31 0 0 0 24 .042
D 42 Brendan Smith 45 3 3 6 -11 58 0 1 0 31 .097
D 18 Marc Staal 29 2 4 6 5 16 0 0 0 28 .071
D 25 Libor Hajek 28 0 5 5 -4 12 0 0 0 23 .000
F 14 Greg McKegg 33 1 3 4 -3 13 0 1 0 25 .040
F 28 Lias Andersson 17 0 1 1 -8 4 0 0 0 13 .000
F 26 Tim Gettinger 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
F 38 Micheal Haley 21 1 0 1 -7 50 0 0 0 9 .111
F 28 Phillip Di Giuseppe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 29 Steven Fogarty 6 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 90 Vladislav Namestnikov 2 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 3 .000
F 15 Boo Nieves 4 0 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 46 155 265 420 11 604 33 8 23 1377 .113
OPPONENT TOTALS 46 151 239 390 -37 522 35 4 21 1605 .094

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
30 Henrik Lundqvist 25 1415 3.18 9 10 3 0 75 803 0.907 0 0 2
40 Alexandar Georgiev 22 1217 3.06 12 9 1 2 62 713 0.913 0 0 0
31 Igor Shesterkin 2 119 3.03 2 0 0 0 6 81 0.926 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 46 2776 3.11 23 19 4 2 143 1597 .906 155 265 604
OPPONENT TOTALS 46 2776 3.22 23 20 3 0 148 1370 .887 151 239 522