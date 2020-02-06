Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, FEB. 6, 2020

New York Rangers
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 10 Artemi Panarin 51 27 44 71 22 14 6 0 4 165 .164
F 93 Mika Zibanejad 39 21 24 45 4 10 9 3 4 138 .152
F 16 Ryan Strome 52 12 32 44 11 40 1 0 3 92 .130
D 77 Anthony DeAngelo 52 12 29 41 6 39 3 0 3 108 .111
F 20 Chris Kreider 51 19 18 37 6 58 7 0 2 128 .148
F 89 Pavel Buchnevich 52 11 20 31 0 16 3 0 1 104 .106
D 23 Adam Fox 52 6 23 29 10 20 1 0 3 93 .065
D 8 Jacob Trouba 52 7 16 23 -8 42 4 0 1 133 .053
F 17 Jesper Fast 51 8 14 22 13 14 0 2 0 60 .133
D 76 Brady Skjei 51 7 15 22 -3 39 0 0 0 106 .066
F 72 Filip Chytil 43 12 6 18 2 8 1 0 2 88 .136
F 24 Kaapo Kakko 48 7 10 17 -19 12 2 0 1 78 .090
F 48 Brendan Lemieux 41 6 9 15 -10 89 2 1 0 61 .098
F 21 Brett Howden 52 7 6 13 -8 16 1 0 2 57 .123
D 55 Ryan Lindgren 42 1 8 9 6 35 0 0 0 29 .034
D 18 Marc Staal 35 2 5 7 5 16 0 0 0 32 .063
D 42 Brendan Smith 50 3 3 6 -12 60 0 1 0 33 .091
D 25 Libor Hajek 28 0 5 5 -4 12 0 0 0 23 .000
F 14 Greg McKegg 39 2 3 5 -4 17 0 1 0 28 .071
F 28 Lias Andersson 17 0 1 1 -8 4 0 0 0 13 .000
F 26 Tim Gettinger 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
F 38 Micheal Haley 22 1 0 1 -7 50 0 0 0 9 .111
F 28 Phillip Di Giuseppe 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 4 .000
F 29 Steven Fogarty 6 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 90 Vladislav Namestnikov 2 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 3 .000
F 15 Boo Nieves 4 0 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 52 171 292 463 1 639 40 8 26 1592 .107
OPPONENT TOTALS 52 167 268 435 -28 565 40 4 24 1763 .095

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
30 Henrik Lundqvist 27 1515 3.13 10 11 3 1 79 851 0.907 0 0 2
40 Alexandar Georgiev 24 1289 3.12 12 10 1 2 67 737 0.909 0 0 0
31 Igor Shesterkin 5 298 2.61 4 1 0 0 13 167 0.922 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 52 3136 3.06 26 22 4 3 159 1755 .905 171 292 639
OPPONENT TOTALS 52 3136 3.13 26 23 3 0 163 1584 .893 167 268 565