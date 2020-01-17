FG FT Reb
SOUTH CAROLINA (17-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Boston 20 5-12 0-0 6-10 1 3 10
Herbert Harrigan 22 6-11 0-0 1-1 0 2 14
Beal 28 0-2 3-6 5-13 0 1 3
Cooke 27 5-11 1-2 1-3 1 0 14
Harris 25 4-13 3-3 0-4 5 0 11
Amihere 16 1-7 3-4 3-7 1 5 6
Saxton 18 4-6 2-4 6-10 0 1 10
Wesolek 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Grissett 19 0-2 5-6 2-8 2 2 5
Henderson 20 2-5 0-2 0-3 1 2 5
Thompson 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-71 17-27 25-62 12 17 78

Percentages: FG 38.028, FT .630.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Cooke 3-6, Herbert Harrigan 2-3, Amihere 1-1, Henderson 1-2, Beal 0-1, Harris 0-2, Thompson 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 8 (Herbert Harrigan 2, Beal 2, Saxton 2, Boston 1, Amihere 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Cooke 4, Harris 4, Boston 3, Amihere 2, Henderson 2, Herbert Harrigan 1, Saxton 1, Wesolek 1)

Steals: 4 (Beal 2, Cooke 1, Harris 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
MISSOURI (4-14) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Schuchts 24 1-3 0-0 0-4 0 3 3
Blackwell 25 6-17 0-2 2-6 2 4 13
Chavis 25 1-4 0-0 2-3 0 4 2
Roundtree 28 1-4 4-6 0-3 1 0 6
Smith 25 1-8 2-2 1-5 0 4 4
Frank 28 2-9 4-4 0-2 2 1 9
Brown 12 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Green 13 2-5 0-3 1-1 0 2 4
Troup 20 1-4 2-2 0-3 0 1 4
Totals 200 15-55 12-19 8-31 5 20 45

Percentages: FG 27.273, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Schuchts 1-2, Blackwell 1-3, Frank 1-5, Chavis 0-1, Smith 0-4, Troup 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Schuchts 1, Blackwell 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Smith 3, Green 3, Blackwell 2, Roundtree 2, Troup 2, Frank 1)

Steals: 5 (Blackwell 1, Roundtree 1, Brown 1, Green 1, Troup 1)

Technical Fouls: None

South Carolina 12 23 24 19 78
Missouri 7 10 14 14 45

A_3,576

Officials_Mark Zentz, Angelica Suffren, Laura Morris