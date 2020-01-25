https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-13-Gonzaga-78-Loyola-Marymount-52-15004479.php
No. 13 Gonzaga 78, Loyola Marymount 52
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GONZAGA (20-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kempton
|31
|1-3
|2-4
|0-3
|1
|2
|4
|Wirth
|29
|5-12
|7-8
|8-13
|4
|2
|17
|Campbell
|32
|3-10
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|1
|7
|Loera
|28
|2-3
|0-0
|2-3
|5
|1
|4
|Townsend
|25
|11-16
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|2
|28
|Barfield
|3
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Virjoghe
|16
|0-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|0
|Forsyth
|15
|3-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|9
|Truong
|21
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|0
|4
|Totals
|200
|29-56
|9-12
|15-40
|16
|14
|78
Percentages: FG 51.786, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 11-19, .579 (Townsend 6-8, Forsyth 3-3, Campbell 1-6, Barfield 1-1, Loera 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Kempton 1, Virjoghe 1, Truong 1)
Turnovers: 18 (Loera 5, Truong 4, Kempton 2, Wirth 2, Forsyth 2, Campbell 1, Townsend 1)
Steals: 8 (Campbell 3, Kempton 2, Wirth 1, Loera 1, Truong 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (7-15)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ellington
|35
|5-15
|2-2
|2-6
|3
|2
|13
|Jones
|26
|2-9
|3-4
|2-4
|2
|4
|7
|Stanley
|23
|2-5
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|4
|4
|Adams
|30
|0-4
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|1
|1
|Gipson
|36
|3-10
|6-7
|0-2
|2
|1
|14
|Mandel
|17
|2-3
|1-4
|2-3
|0
|2
|5
|Vaida
|13
|2-3
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|6
|Clark
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Yim
|13
|0-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-56
|15-21
|13-25
|9
|14
|52
Percentages: FG 3.357, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Gipson 2-5, Ellington 1-3, Jones 0-3, Adams 0-3, Yim 0-5)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Mandel 4)
Turnovers: 15 (Ellington 4, Stanley 3, Gipson 3, Jones 2, Mandel 2, Yim 1)
Steals: 12 (Jones 4, Yim 3, Adams 2, Ellington 1, Gipson 1, Vaida 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Loyola Marymount
|14
|12
|14
|12
|—
|52
|Gonzaga
|22
|13
|19
|24
|—
|78
A_6,000
Officials_Steve Belnap, Corey Long, Karen Lasuik
View Comments