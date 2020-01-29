Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
BAYLOR (18-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cox 30 7-11 2-2 3-10 5 4 16
Cooper 33 7-18 0-0 1-3 6 1 19
Landrum 38 9-13 0-0 0-3 3 2 22
Richards 38 4-9 2-2 5-12 8 3 10
Ursin 19 0-4 2-2 0-3 2 0 2
Bickle 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Smith 11 1-4 0-0 1-4 0 1 2
DeGrate 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Egbo 23 6-11 0-0 3-8 0 3 12
Oliver 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Oliver 2 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 34-73 6-6 13-46 24 16 83

Percentages: FG 46.575, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 9-18, .5 (Cooper 5-10, Landrum 4-7, Ursin 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Richards 4, Egbo 2, Smith 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Egbo 3, Cooper 2, Landrum 2, Richards 2, Ursin 1)

Steals: 4 (Cooper 2, Richards 2)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
IOWA ST. (12-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Scott 36 5-8 2-5 0-7 0 1 15
Camber 34 0-3 0-0 0-3 0 0 0
Espenmiller-McGraw 30 6-11 2-2 0-0 4 1 17
Joens 40 3-11 6-10 1-9 0 2 13
Thurmon 23 6-14 1-2 0-2 4 0 14
Kane 11 0-0 0-2 1-2 0 1 0
Nezerwa 12 0-6 1-2 2-3 0 2 1
Washington 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Wise 13 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Totals 200 21-56 12-23 7-31 8 8 62

Percentages: FG 37.500, FT .522.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .32 (Scott 3-5, Espenmiller-McGraw 3-6, Joens 1-4, Thurmon 1-3, Camber 0-3, Nezerwa 0-2, Washington 0-1, Wise 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kane 1, Nezerwa 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Espenmiller-McGraw 5, Thurmon 4, Scott 2, Nezerwa 2, Joens 1)

Steals: 3 (Scott 1, Espenmiller-McGraw 1, Joens 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Iowa St. 13 13 20 16 62
Baylor 24 25 18 16 83

A_8,627

Officials_Brenda Pantoja, Michael McConnell, Lisa Jones