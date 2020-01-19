FG FT Reb
IOWA (15-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ollinger 30 2-7 1-2 4-9 3 2 5
Czinano 22 8-9 4-5 1-3 0 2 20
Doyle 37 8-14 4-6 1-8 6 3 21
Meyer 39 6-9 6-6 0-2 6 4 22
Sevillian 25 0-4 2-2 0-2 1 0 2
Cook 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Marshall 15 2-4 0-0 1-1 1 0 4
Martin 3 2-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 5
Taiwo 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Warnock 23 3-9 0-1 0-1 2 1 6
Totals 200 31-59 17-22 8-28 20 13 85

Percentages: FG 52.542, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Meyer 4-6, Doyle 1-3, Martin 1-2, Sevillian 0-2, Marshall 0-1, Warnock 0-5)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Ollinger 2, Czinano 1, Warnock 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Doyle 3, Ollinger 2, Meyer 2, Czinano 1, Sevillian 1, Marshall 1)

Steals: 8 (Meyer 3, Ollinger 1, Doyle 1, Sevillian 1, Marshall 1, Warnock 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
WISCONSIN (9-9) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Laszewski 36 7-15 0-1 5-12 0 1 14
Lewis 36 7-14 4-6 6-9 0 3 18
Beverley 36 7-14 0-0 0-5 7 2 16
Hilliard 31 4-9 1-4 0-1 6 3 9
Van Leeuwen 28 3-6 0-0 1-3 3 2 7
Crowley 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Mathiason 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Stauffacher 8 1-1 0-0 0-1 1 2 2
Bragg 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Gilreath 19 3-4 0-0 0-1 0 0 9
Luehring 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Pospisilova 6 1-3 0-0 0-0 1 3 3
Totals 200 33-66 5-11 15-37 18 18 78

Percentages: FG 5.000, FT .455.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Gilreath 3-4, Beverley 2-6, Van Leeuwen 1-2, Pospisilova 1-2, Hilliard 0-4)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Laszewski 1, Lewis 1, Pospisilova 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Lewis 5, Van Leeuwen 5, Stauffacher 2, Hilliard 1, Luehring 1)

Steals: 4 (Lewis 2, Beverley 1, Van Leeuwen 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Iowa 19 16 27 23 85
Wisconsin 27 23 11 17 78

A_6,460

Officials_Bruce Morris, Barb Smith, Jeff Cross