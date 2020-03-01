https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-4-Stanford-55-No-24-Arizona-St-44-15097093.php
No. 4 Stanford 55, No. 24 Arizona St. 44
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STANFORD (25-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dodson
|15
|2-5
|0-2
|1-5
|0
|3
|4
|Fingall
|35
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|3
|Lexie Hull
|35
|5-12
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|13
|Lacie Hull
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|4
|0
|Williams
|38
|6-19
|1-2
|1-5
|4
|0
|13
|Belibi
|24
|9-10
|0-1
|3-9
|1
|3
|18
|Jerome
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Brewer
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jump
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Moschkau
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson
|25
|2-5
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|3
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-8
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-56
|1-5
|14-42
|10
|18
|55
Percentages: FG 44.643, FT .200.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .25 (Hull 3-5, Fingall 1-2, Hull 0-1, Williams 0-6, Jerome 0-1, Wilson 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Dodson 3, Belibi 2, Fingall 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Hull 5, Williams 4, Belibi 2, Wilson 2, Dodson 1, Hull 1, Team 1)
Steals: 6 (Williams 2, Belibi 2, Dodson 1, Fingall 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARIZONA ST. (20-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tapley
|24
|3-11
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|1
|6
|Van Hyfte
|17
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|0
|Richardson
|28
|2-8
|2-2
|1-3
|4
|1
|6
|Russell
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Ryan
|30
|5-15
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|0
|13
|Ruden
|15
|2-6
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|7
|Walker
|24
|3-5
|1-2
|3-6
|0
|0
|7
|Bejedi
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Caldwell
|8
|1-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Hanson
|29
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Mbulito
|13
|0-4
|0-2
|1-2
|2
|2
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-57
|9-12
|14-33
|11
|7
|44
Percentages: FG 28.070, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Ryan 1-5, Ruden 1-2, Caldwell 1-2, Richardson 0-2, Bejedi 0-1, Hanson 0-1, Mbulito 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Tapley 2, Ryan 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Tapley 2, Richardson 2, Mbulito 2, Team 2, Russell 1, Ryan 1, Walker 1)
Steals: 7 (Walker 3, Tapley 1, Richardson 1, Ryan 1, Hanson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Stanford
|10
|19
|17
|9
|—
|55
|Arizona St.
|7
|9
|13
|15
|—
|44
A_4,928
Officials_Cheryl Flores, Charles Gonzalez, Brenda Pantoja
