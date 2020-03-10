https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-5-UConn-87-Cincinnati-53-15118485.php
No. 5 UConn 87, Cincinnati 53
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCONN (29-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nelson-Ododa
|31
|5-7
|1-1
|3-11
|3
|2
|11
|Walker
|37
|10-21
|3-4
|3-7
|1
|2
|26
|Dangerfield
|36
|7-13
|0-0
|1-8
|1
|1
|14
|Makurat
|36
|3-7
|1-2
|1-3
|8
|0
|8
|Williams
|35
|9-13
|2-2
|2-8
|1
|1
|22
|Adebayo
|8
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|2
|Camara
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Bent
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Griffin
|11
|1-3
|0-1
|2-7
|2
|1
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|37-69
|7-10
|15-51
|18
|7
|87
Percentages: FG 53.623, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .3 (Walker 3-7, Williams 2-4, Makurat 1-4, Dangerfield 0-3, Adebayo 0-1, Bent 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Nelson-Ododa 4, Griffin 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Walker 3, Dangerfield 3, Makurat 3, Nelson-Ododa 2, Adebayo 1, Camara 1, Griffin 1)
Steals: 7 (Makurat 2, Williams 2, Walker 1, Dangerfield 1, Griffin 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CINCINNATI (22-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Rizor
|38
|8-15
|0-0
|3-9
|0
|1
|16
|Thomas
|38
|6-13
|2-2
|4-5
|2
|3
|14
|Miller
|37
|6-18
|2-2
|2-3
|4
|4
|15
|Rodgers
|31
|0-6
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|3
|0
|Sifa
|28
|2-12
|2-4
|1-2
|1
|0
|6
|Jadyn Scott
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Khalifa
|1
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Moore
|17
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|2
|Jada Scott
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Watson
|7
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-72
|6-8
|12-31
|11
|16
|53
Percentages: FG 31.944, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 1-10, .1 (Miller 1-4, Rodgers 0-3, Khalifa 0-2, Watson 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Rizor 1, Thomas 1, Sifa 1)
Turnovers: 9 (Miller 4, Rodgers 2, Rizor 1, Moore 1, Scott 1)
Steals: 5 (Rizor 2, Sifa 2, Miller 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Cincinnati
|15
|11
|16
|11
|—
|53
|UConn
|19
|29
|23
|16
|—
|87
A_5,430
Officials_Pualani Spurlock, Maj Forsberg, Joseph Vaszily
