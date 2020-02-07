Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MISSISSIPPI ST. (21-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bibby 26 6-12 0-0 2-4 0 0 13
Carter 15 4-5 0-0 2-5 1 4 8
Jackson 33 5-18 4-4 5-9 2 2 14
Danberry 31 5-13 1-2 1-4 2 2 11
Taylor 27 1-2 1-2 0-3 5 2 3
Taylor 4 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Morris 22 2-2 7-8 2-6 0 4 11
Espinoza-Hunter 7 0-4 2-2 0-0 2 0 2
Matharu 4 1-2 1-4 0-0 0 2 4
Mingo-Young 13 0-3 0-0 0-2 3 0 0
Wiggins 18 2-4 0-0 0-1 1 3 6
0 0-0 0-0 3-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-65 16-22 16-39 16 20 72

Percentages: FG 4.000, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Wiggins 2-3, Bibby 1-5, Matharu 1-1, Espinoza-Hunter 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Carter 2, Jackson 1)

Turnovers: 9 (Morris 3, Jackson 2, Wiggins 2, Danberry 1, Mingo-Young 1)

Steals: 14 (Danberry 5, Morris 3, Jackson 2, Espinoza-Hunter 2, Bibby 1, Matharu 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
TENNESSEE (17-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 19 1-4 0-0 2-4 0 4 2
Key 18 2-3 0-1 0-0 1 3 4
Burrell 34 8-20 3-5 3-10 0 2 20
Horston 38 3-10 5-7 2-7 3 2 12
Massengill 38 4-10 2-2 2-7 2 2 11
Harris 9 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 2 0
McCoy 12 0-1 0-0 1-1 1 2 0
Kushkituah 22 3-8 0-0 4-8 0 3 6
Rennie 10 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
0 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-58 10-15 16-40 7 21 55

Percentages: FG 36.207, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (Burrell 1-4, Horston 1-2, Massengill 1-2, Brown 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Key 2, Brown 1, Burrell 1, Horston 1, Kushkituah 1)

Turnovers: 23 (Burrell 6, Horston 6, Massengill 3, Key 2, McCoy 2, Brown 1, Kushkituah 1, Rennie 1, 1)

Steals: 4 (Burrell 3, Massengill 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Mississippi St. 19 19 18 16 72
Tennessee 21 9 10 15 55

A_8,124

Officials_Eric Koch, Kylie Galloway, Mark Zentz