FG FT Reb
MISSISSIPPI ST. (17-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bibby 17 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 4 0
Carter 32 8-9 6-7 4-7 0 3 22
Jackson 28 4-10 0-0 0-3 1 3 8
Danberry 26 5-12 0-0 0-1 5 1 10
Taylor 31 1-4 4-4 0-1 1 3 6
Taylor 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Morris 7 0-0 0-2 3-4 0 0 0
Espinoza-Hunter 4 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Hemingway 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Matharu 15 4-9 5-6 1-4 0 1 14
Mingo-Young 10 0-3 0-0 1-2 1 1 0
Wiggins 29 3-8 2-2 2-6 1 3 8
Totals 200 25-59 17-21 13-32 9 20 68

Percentages: FG 42.373, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 1-8, .125 (Matharu 1-3, Espinoza-Hunter 0-2, Hemingway 0-1, Wiggins 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Carter 3, Jackson 1, Morris 1, Wiggins 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Carter 2, Danberry 2, Taylor 2, Mingo-Young 2, Wiggins 2, Jackson 1, Matharu 1)

Steals: 14 (Matharu 4, Taylor 3, Carter 2, Danberry 2, Bibby 1, Jackson 1, Morris 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
VANDERBILT (12-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Fasoula 34 2-6 2-4 2-6 1 4 6
Love 34 7-14 3-5 3-9 2 3 19
Cambridge 30 1-5 4-4 2-4 1 5 6
Hall 31 1-8 4-4 2-5 2 3 6
Washington 10 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Smith 10 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 2 2
Carter 29 1-7 3-4 3-7 3 3 5
Pearl 22 3-8 0-0 0-1 0 2 8
Totals 200 16-50 16-21 18-42 9 22 52

Percentages: FG 32.000, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 4-8, .5 (Love 2-2, Pearl 2-5, Cambridge 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Fasoula 3, Love 1, Cambridge 1, Carter 1)

Turnovers: 26 (Love 8, Cambridge 5, Fasoula 3, Hall 3, Carter 3, Pearl 2, Washington 1)

Steals: 4 (Cambridge 3, Love 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Mississippi St. 24 7 15 22 68
Vanderbilt 14 16 20 2 52

A_2,157

Officials_Brian Garland, Denise Brooks, Felicia Grinter