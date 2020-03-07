OHIO 67, MIAMI (OHIO) 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OHIO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ogbonda
|31
|4-10
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|4
|8
|Roderick
|35
|5-14
|0-1
|2-6
|0
|2
|13
|Dartis
|23
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|4
|McDay
|35
|4-8
|6-7
|6-9
|1
|1
|16
|Preston
|38
|8-15
|3-5
|1-5
|7
|1
|24
|Mil.Brown
|21
|0-1
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|2
|2
|Foster
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|0
|Murrell
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-58
|11-15
|11-31
|12
|18
|67
Percentages: FG .397, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Preston 5-9, Roderick 3-10, McDay 2-3, Foster 0-1, Mil.Brown 0-1, Dartis 0-2, Murrell 0-2, Ogbonda 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Murrell).
Turnovers: 7 (Foster 2, Roderick 2, Mil.Brown, Murrell, Preston).
Steals: 8 (Mil.Brown 3, Roderick 2, Dartis, McDay, Ogbonda).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI (OHIO)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bowman
|23
|6-10
|3-5
|1-5
|1
|2
|17
|Grant
|17
|3-5
|6-6
|2-2
|0
|3
|13
|Jovic
|25
|0-4
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|0
|Sibande
|36
|3-8
|0-0
|0-7
|2
|2
|7
|White
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Coleman-Lands
|31
|4-8
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|11
|Lairy
|24
|3-4
|3-3
|0-2
|4
|0
|9
|McNamara
|17
|3-3
|2-3
|0-3
|0
|3
|8
|D.Brown
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Brewer
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-48
|15-19
|3-29
|9
|15
|65
Percentages: FG .458, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (Bowman 2-6, Coleman-Lands 2-6, Grant 1-3, Sibande 1-4, D.Brown 0-1, Lairy 0-1, Brewer 0-2, White 0-2, Jovic 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (McNamara 2, Bowman).
Turnovers: 8 (Sibande 4, Coleman-Lands, Grant, Jovic, Lairy).
Steals: 3 (Coleman-Lands 2, Sibande).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Ohio
|29
|38
|—
|67
|Miami (Ohio)
|22
|43
|—
|65
A_2,289 (6,400).