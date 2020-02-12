Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
W. MICHIGAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Johnson 34 3-10 2-2 1-5 1 2 8
Wright 27 2-7 4-5 2-7 0 3 8
Artis White 23 1-6 0-0 2-5 4 2 3
Flowers 33 7-14 3-4 1-5 0 3 21
Whitens 17 2-5 0-0 1-4 1 1 4
Cruz 21 4-7 0-0 0-2 1 3 10
Printy 17 2-3 0-0 0-1 0 4 5
Barrs 11 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Martin 11 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Emilien 5 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 2 2
Toliver 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-54 9-11 7-34 7 23 61

Percentages: FG .407, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Flowers 4-8, Cruz 2-4, Artis White 1-2, Printy 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Wright 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Barrs, Johnson, Wright).

Turnovers: 17 (Artis White 3, Flowers 3, Johnson 3, Cruz 2, Printy 2, Wright 2, Emilien, Whitens).

Steals: 4 (Artis White 2, Johnson 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
OHIO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ogbonda 21 2-5 0-0 0-3 1 3 4
Vander Plas 36 8-18 3-7 1-9 1 3 19
Dartis 32 3-5 6-6 0-1 0 2 15
McDay 17 0-4 0-0 0-3 0 0 0
Preston 38 9-17 2-3 4-11 7 1 21
Roderick 28 2-5 3-3 1-3 1 1 8
Mil.Brown 14 1-2 2-3 0-2 2 1 4
Murrell 8 0-1 2-2 0-0 0 2 2
Foster 6 0-2 0-0 1-2 0 2 0
Totals 200 25-59 18-24 7-34 12 15 73

Percentages: FG .424, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Dartis 3-5, Preston 1-3, Roderick 1-4, McDay 0-1, Mil.Brown 0-1, Murrell 0-1, Ogbonda 0-1, Vander Plas 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ogbonda, Vander Plas).

Turnovers: 9 (Vander Plas 3, McDay 2, Dartis, Foster, Ogbonda, Preston).

Steals: 10 (Dartis 6, Mil.Brown 2, Roderick, Vander Plas).

Technical Fouls: None.

W. Michigan 26 35 61
Ohio 31 42 73

A_4,372 (13,080).