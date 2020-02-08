Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MIAMI (OHIO) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bowman 12 0-3 1-2 3-4 0 2 1
D.Brown 18 2-6 3-3 1-4 0 3 7
Grant 17 0-7 0-0 0-3 2 1 0
Sibande 30 2-9 7-8 0-4 1 3 12
White 16 2-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 4
Lairy 25 3-10 1-2 2-5 0 0 8
Coleman-Lands 24 1-5 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
McNamara 23 4-9 0-1 0-3 0 4 8
Ayah 14 0-1 0-0 1-3 0 1 0
Jovic 12 1-4 0-0 1-2 1 0 3
Brewer 7 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
Litteken 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Ritchie 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 15-57 12-16 8-31 5 19 46

Percentages: FG .263, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Jovic 1-2, Lairy 1-4, Sibande 1-4, Coleman-Lands 1-5, McNamara 0-1, Bowman 0-2, Grant 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Jovic).

Turnovers: 16 (Bowman 3, Sibande 3, Brewer 2, D.Brown 2, Grant 2, Coleman-Lands, Jovic, McNamara, Ritchie).

Steals: 7 (D.Brown 2, McNamara 2, Sibande 2, Bowman).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
OHIO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ogbonda 28 4-6 1-1 2-6 0 4 9
Vander Plas 27 6-13 3-3 0-4 1 3 18
Dartis 29 3-8 2-2 1-1 1 0 11
McDay 24 1-3 2-2 1-2 2 1 4
Preston 36 6-9 3-4 0-10 10 1 15
Roderick 22 4-9 0-0 1-5 0 3 11
Mil.Brown 16 0-0 2-2 0-3 2 1 2
Foster 6 0-0 2-2 0-1 0 1 2
Murrell 6 0-2 0-0 0-4 0 0 0
McMurray 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Springs 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Mic.Brown 1 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Tenerowicz 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Totals 200 26-54 15-16 5-37 17 14 77

Percentages: FG .481, FT .938.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Dartis 3-6, Vander Plas 3-6, Roderick 3-8, Tenerowicz 1-1, McDay 0-1, McMurray 0-1, Murrell 0-1, Ogbonda 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Dartis, Foster, McMurray, Vander Plas).

Turnovers: 15 (Preston 7, Murrell 2, Ogbonda 2, Vander Plas 2, McDay, Mil.Brown).

Steals: 7 (Dartis 2, Preston 2, McDay, Mil.Brown, Springs).

Technical Fouls: None.

Miami (Ohio) 11 35 46
Ohio 34 43 77

A_6,534 (13,080).