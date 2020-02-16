Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
SOUTH DAKOTA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hagedorn 26 5-10 1-4 0-7 0 3 12
Kelley 24 3-6 0-0 1-4 0 1 8
Peterson 29 4-6 3-5 0-2 5 5 11
Simpson 37 2-8 4-4 0-6 1 2 9
Umude 27 6-13 14-20 0-5 1 4 26
Chisom 19 1-4 0-0 0-2 2 3 2
Armstrong 13 3-5 0-0 0-3 1 0 7
Goodrick 12 2-2 0-1 1-2 0 0 4
Kamateros 10 0-0 1-2 1-3 0 4 1
Perrott-Hunt 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 26-55 23-36 3-34 10 24 80

Percentages: FG .473, FT .639.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Kelley 2-2, Armstrong 1-2, Hagedorn 1-5, Simpson 1-5, Chisom 0-1, Perrott-Hunt 0-1, Peterson 0-1, Umude 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hagedorn 3).

Turnovers: 12 (Simpson 3, Kelley 2, Umude 2, Armstrong, Chisom, Hagedorn, Perrott-Hunt, Peterson).

Steals: 2 (Hagedorn, Umude).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ORAL ROBERTS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Nzekwesi 38 8-14 7-11 4-12 1 3 23
Obanor 17 5-13 0-0 1-4 0 4 11
Abmas 30 7-12 0-0 0-3 2 2 17
Burns 34 7-14 5-6 1-4 4 2 21
Fuqua 39 4-11 6-7 0-5 5 4 17
Kearns 21 2-6 0-0 0-1 4 4 5
Lacis 14 0-1 0-0 0-4 0 3 0
Saunders 7 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 33-71 18-24 6-34 16 23 94

Percentages: FG .465, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Abmas 3-5, Fuqua 3-5, Burns 2-3, Kearns 1-4, Obanor 1-4, Lacis 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Abmas, Burns, Kearns).

Turnovers: 3 (Obanor 2, Lacis).

Steals: 6 (Abmas 2, Fuqua 2, Kearns, Nzekwesi).

Technical Fouls: None.

South Dakota 33 47 80
Oral Roberts 50 44 94

A_3,512 (11,300).